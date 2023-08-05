How to watch Arsenal players vying for quarter-final place at Women’s World Cup by Michelle

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 kicked-off on 20th July and, I’m sure you’ll agree, we’ve been treated to some pretty outstanding football in that time. Now, there are 16 teams that have progressed to the Round of 16 knock-out stage of the tournament.

Unfortunately, 3 of our Arsenal players were knocked out of the competition today, but we still have 9 Arsenal players vying for those coveted quarter-final places – see full schedule and how to watch below, by date.

Saturday 5th August

Noelle Maritz and Lia Walti – Switzerland

Arsenal’s Swiss duo were today knocked out of the World Cup, after losing 5-1 to Spain, at Eden Park, Auckland

Frida Maanum – Norway

Arsenal midfielder Maanum’s Norway fought desperately against

Japan today, but were knocked out of the World Cup after losing 3-1 to Japan, at Sky Stadium Wellington

Sunday 6th August

Victoria Pelova – Netherlands vs. South Africa at Sydney Football Stadium, kick-off 03:00am UK. Watch live on BBC

Lina Hurtig, Amanda Ilestedt and Stina Blackstenius – Sweden vs. USA at AAMI Park Melbourne, kick-off 10:00am UK. Watch live on ITV.

Monday 7th August

Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben Moy – England vs. Nigeria at Suncorp Stadium, kick-off 08:30am UK. Watch live on BBC.

Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley – Australia vs. Denmark (with Arsenal’s Katherine Kuhl) at Olympic Stadium, kick-off 11:30am UK. Watch live on BBC.

Monday 8th August

Arsenal have no players in the Group of 16 games scheduled for this date but, if England make it through to the quarter-final’s they will face the winner of Columbia v Jamaica.

Also, whichever team between Denmark & co-hosts Australia reach the quarter-finals will face the winner of France v Morocco.

9am UK – Columbia v Jamaica. Watch live on ITV.

12:00pm UK – France v Morocco. Watch live on BBC.

There are some big matches lined up – which of our Gooners do you think will progress to the quarter-finals?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

