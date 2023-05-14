How to watch Arsenal Women fixtures as they jostle for position in WSL top 3 by Michelle

Arsenal Women only have 3 Barclays Women’s Super League matches left to play this season. Our Gunners MUST finish in the WSL top 3, to ensure qualification for the Women’s Champions League next season. Will we reach the Champions League?

Dates, times, venues and details on how to watch each match, are detailed below. Arsenal are currently sitting in 3rd position in the WSL, level with 4th place Man City on points (but ahead on goal difference), 6 points behind league leaders Manchester United and 5 points behind arch London rivals Chelsea.

The WSL Super Sunday, on 21st May, will be critical in deciding Arsenal’s fate in the WSL this season, as the top 4 go head to head, with Man United v ManCity and Chelsea v Arsenal.

Everton Women v Arsenal Women

Date / time: 17th May 18:15 UK

Venue: Walton Hall Park

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Showcase and Sky Sports Mix. Tickets for the match are still available to purchase here.

Chelsea Women v Arsenal Women

Date / time: 21st May 12:30 UK

Venue: Kingsmeadow

The match will be shown live on BBC2, BBC iplayer and BBC Sport website. Tickets for this match have SOLD OUT.

Arsenal Women v Aston Villa

Date / time: 27th May 14:30 UK

Venue: Meadow Park

You can watch this match live on The FA Player. Tickets for this match have SOLD OUT.

All WSL fixtures on 27th May will be played at 14:30 UK on this last day of the WSL season.

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….