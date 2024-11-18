How Tomiyasu’s fitness could affect Arsenal transfer plans for January

Takehiro Tomiyasu of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on January 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

How Tomiyasu staying fit affects Arsenal’s transfer plans

We often discuss that Thomas Partey must demonstrate his ability to stay fit in order for Arsenal to consider keeping him after his contract expires in the summer.

After 11 league games, Thomas Partey has not missed any, nor has he faced any suspensions or injuries. The Gooners hoped he could maintain his fitness, given his unquestioned brilliance when playing.

After every game, we engage in a discussion about how the Ghanaian international made an impression as either the number six or as the right back. We wouldn’t be shocked if he was offered a new contract.

That said, Takehiro Tomiyasu needs to take Partey’s resurgence as a source of inspiration.

We can all agree this Arsenal team just isn’t at its strongest. It is still lacking in quality, and this is clear in two areas: the midfield and the attack. In 2025, Arsenal has got to sign another top-quality midfielder with an X-factor who can help them unlock teams; they also need to recruit a clinical centre forward and a dynamic winger.

To close these deals, Arsenal may need to be critical about who they sign, even if they end up spending a significant amount. Surely to get those deals done, they can’t be distracted by a search for another defender, and they can’t afford to affect their budget by spending on another defender.

If Tomiyasu can, like Partey, prove he can stay fit, there’ll be no need to sign another defender. The Japan international is quality, and to top it off, he can play all across the back line. With him, the Gunners can have a versatile defender who can adapt to any situation.

This weekend Takehiro Tomiyasu, returning to the team after battling multiple injuries, has the opportunity to determine Arsenal’s transfer plans. If he stays fit, Arsenal can overlook defensive reinforcements; if not, it may be wiser to cash in on him and look to recruit his upgrade in someone like Marc Guehi, who can also play all across the backline.

Please stay fit Tomi!

Daniel O

