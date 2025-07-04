Arsenal remains in ongoing discussions to sign Benjamin Sesko, as they have not officially ended talks with RB Leipzig regarding the attacker. Sesko has established himself as one of the most promising young strikers in the world over the last few seasons. The Gunners believe he is an ideal candidate to lead the attack at the Emirates Stadium.

The player has been waiting patiently for both clubs to come to an agreement that would allow him to complete his move to Arsenal. However, the transfer has stalled because Arsenal are unwilling to pay a large fee to secure a new striker. This cautious approach to spending is part of their broader strategy to avoid overpaying for incoming players. Similarly, Arsenal’s pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres has not progressed as smoothly as the club had hoped.

Arsenal’s Transfer Strategy and Financial Considerations

Arsenal are determined to ensure that they pay reasonable fees for any player joining their squad. This measured approach reflects the club’s desire to balance strengthening their team with prudent financial management. However, this stance carries the risk of missing out on key targets, such as Sesko, especially when rival clubs are involved.

Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal’s bitter rivals, are reportedly interested in Castello Lukeba, another RB Leipzig player. According to a report by Four Four Two, if Tottenham completes the signing of Lukeba, RB Leipzig may no longer need to sell additional players to balance their books. This would allow Leipzig to demand a higher transfer fee for Sesko, making it more difficult for Arsenal to finalise the deal.

Urgency in the Transfer Market

Urgency is a vital component in the transfer market, as delays can lead to missed opportunities. Under Andrea Berta’s leadership, Arsenal appear to lack the necessary speed and decisiveness when negotiating deals. This has been met with confusion and frustration by many observers, as rivals like Man City and Liverpool move more quickly to secure their targets. Arsenal’s cautious approach may hamper their ability to reinforce the squad effectively before the new season begins.

