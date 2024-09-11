How tough are Arsenal’s next four games compared to their rivals?

Arsenal is challenging for the Premier League title and will face stiff competition from Manchester City and Liverpool to secure the crown.

The Gunners have finished as the second-best team in England for two consecutive seasons, and they must improve this term to maintain or surpass that standing.

Mikel Arteta’s side has the talent to perform better, and their next four matches will be crucial in their title bid.

While winning all those games won’t guarantee the championship, the results will significantly impact their confidence and mindset as the season progresses.

Arsenal’s upcoming fixtures include Tottenham, Manchester City, Leicester City, and Southampton.

The Gunners may view the final two matches as more winnable, while the first two, against Tottenham and Manchester City, present tougher challenges.

According to Give Me Sport, only Liverpool’s next four fixtures are relatively easier among the three title contenders, with Arne Slot’s team facing Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Wolves, and Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Manchester City has a more difficult run, with matches against Brentford, Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Fulham—teams that can present serious challenges for any top club.

The three of us have tricky games, and we need to work hard to win ours regardless of the opponent.

