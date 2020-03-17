How UEFA’s determination to finish the season could benefit Arsenal

Arsenal can now focus on finishing the season after UEFA decision

In an extraordinary decision, UEFA announced today that they would be shifting Euro 2020 to 2021 in a bid to allow all the club competitions to be completed.

The decision is a landmark one and helps the Premier League to go ahead with their fixtures after the coronavirus pandemic.

This new development would be good news and bad news to different teams depending on where they are on their respective league tables.

Teams battling relegation would have preferred for the season to be declared null and void so that they can start over again, while teams like Liverpool will be happy as they are on the verge of winning their first league title in 30 years.

For Arsenal, I think it is more good news than bad news. The Gunners now have the chance to play and win a place inside the top six.

Some fans will think that it would have been better for this season to be cancelled so that we can play European football when a new season starts, but I beg to differ.

I think that we would not have merited that new European season, and who knows we may have struggled in Europe again.

Also, the case against Man City at CAS has been postponed due to Coronavirus and there is no guarantee it will be heard this year and so even fifth may not be enough.

However, with the season going through to the end, our players will play and earn their place back at the top with pride.