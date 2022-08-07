How valuable is Arsenal’s new set-piece coach?

Arsenal has become one of the best teams at scoring from set-pieces and we could see the lads score more from them in this campaign.

The Gunners netted from a well-worked set-piece routine in their game against Crystal Palace on Friday, and much praise has been given to their set-piece coach, Nicolas Jover.

They added him to the club’s backroom staff at the end of the 2020/2021 season after Arsenal had a poor campaign in terms of scoring from set pieces.

Having worked and developed his craft at Brentford and Manchester City before moving to Arsenal, he is one of the best in the business.

The Mirror claims his impact on their team could make him the best signing Mikel Arteta has made since he became the club’s manager.

We need specialists in different aspects of the game to make us a better team.

The decision to hire a set-piece coach is strange and we may have been laughed at by rival fans, but it is paying off now.

If Jover’s instructions continue to bring results for us, several clubs will soon add a set-piece specialist to their staff as well.

Hopefully, we would score more goals from them and concede less at the other end of the pitch.

