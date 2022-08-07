How valuable is Arsenal’s new set-piece coach?

Arsenal has become one of the best teams at scoring from set-pieces and we could see the lads score more from them in this campaign.
The Gunners netted from a well-worked set-piece routine in their game against Crystal Palace on Friday, and much praise has been given to their set-piece coach, Nicolas Jover.
They added him to the club’s backroom staff at the end of the 2020/2021 season after Arsenal had a poor campaign in terms of scoring from set pieces.
Having worked and developed his craft at Brentford and Manchester City before moving to Arsenal, he is one of the best in the business.
The Mirror claims his impact on their team could make him the best signing Mikel Arteta has made since he became the club’s manager.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We need specialists in different aspects of the game to make us a better team.
The decision to hire a set-piece coach is strange and we may have been laughed at by rival fans, but it is paying off now.
If Jover’s instructions continue to bring results for us, several clubs will soon add a set-piece specialist to their staff as well.
Hopefully, we would score more goals from them and concede less at the other end of the pitch.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Arteta would have liked a couple more goals against Palace. Wouldn’t we all!
Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Kudos to Mikel for hiring him. Lucky to have a visionary as the boss, fresh new ideas, young talent, this lot is going places for sure
LC, WELL SAID!
What the three Amazon Prime episodes seen so far have shown all those Gooners who are without a personal anti MA agenda, is exactly what a VISIONARY MA truly is He seems revered by all who are working with him ,both players and coaches.
So how very stupid the anti MA ilk on JA now look and the joy is that we can all see clearly, from the inside of the club itself, HOW STUPID they are!
what a debut for Martinez 😂. So so glad we got priced out. This isn’t the dutch league.
Thank God we did not sign Lansadro Matines. The guy is half bake of zinchenko, man United are eating their breakfast in the hands of Brighton presently.
The guys contribution as been massive in our team. A lot of commendation on the chances we make and score from set pieces but even more is deserved for the reduced number conceded from them too.
Not too long ago, we were always conceding from set pieces to lower teams especially.
By the way, I’m watching the Man U game and based on the first half showing, not signing Martinez was a blessing. He may come good of course but for now he doesn’t look anything like a $68m signing.
Wish you fellow fans a great day from Nigeria.