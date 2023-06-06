Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

How Victor Osimhen could secure Arsenal a transfer windfall in merry-go-round

Victor Osimhen, recognised as one of the world’s finest strikers, has garnered significant attention from top European clubs this summer. His impressive goal-scoring contributions played a crucial role in Napoli clinching the Italian league title last season, further increasing his desirability among larger clubs.

While Arsenal was initially linked with a potential move for Osimhen, it appears they have shifted their focus to other targets. However, the Nigerian striker still holds the potential to generate substantial funds for the Gunners if he were to be sold during the summer transfer window.

Mirror Football reports that several elite clubs have set their sights on Osimhen, and Napoli would be willing to part ways with him for the appropriate price. In the event of his departure, the Serie A champions are rumoured to be interested in Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun.

Having monitored Balogun’s loan spell at Reims this season, Napoli believes the American international has the potential to fill the void left by Osimhen and is prepared to offer £30 million for his services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Selling Balogun for £30 million would be one of the best pieces of business we could make in this transfer window.

He does not seem to have a future with us at the moment and we do not need to waste time before offloading him if we get an offer as big as that.

  1. I think Balogun will become a great player and I would take him over nketiah any day of the week.
    Hopefully we can fund our main transfer targets from other sales and keep him for at least one year.
    Look how strong and capable Saliba came back from the French league.

  2. Arsenal currently do not have a striker scoring 20 goals and you want to sell a player who scored more than 20 goals for 30 million? does that make sense to you?

