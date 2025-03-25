How Vlahovic Could Pave the Way for Arsenal to Land Dream Striker

Dusan Vlahovic could finally make amends for snubbing Arsenal in favour of joining Juventus back in 2022.

At the beginning of that year, Gooners endured a turbulent saga involving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departure from Arsenal. However, the club couldn’t dwell on the situation for long—they had to act swiftly. Mikel Arteta had identified Dusan Vlahovic as the ideal player to spearhead his attack moving forward.

Unfortunately, the Serbian striker wasn’t interested in a move to Arsenal. Instead, he rejected the Gunners, opting to leave Fiorentina for Juventus. Many Arsenal fans were left frustrated by the snub, but now, years later, Vlahovic might have the opportunity to make amends.

According to journalist Francesco Di Giovambattista, speaking to TVPlay, Vlahovic could be set to leave Juventus. The former Fiorentina star has struggled for game time this season, and with his contract running until 2026, this summer might present the perfect chance for Juventus to cash in on him.

But is Vlahovic heading to Arsenal? Unfortunately, he isn’t. As per Francesco, if the Serbian forward moves to the Premier League, Newcastle United would be his likely destination.

The journalist suggests that the Magpies could be one of the few clubs capable of affording Vlahovic’s hefty wages. However, for Eddie Howe’s side to make the deal happen, Francesco claims that Alexander Isak would need to make way—a development Arsenal would be quick to capitalise on, with the Gunners eager to snap up the 2025 Carabao Cup winner.

Francesco stated, “Newcastle is the only one that can afford Vlahovic. He earns €12 million euros a season.”

He added: “The only way for him to go to England is if Newcastle sells Isak, and then targets Dusan.”

Arsenal’s need for a clinical striker is currently the worst-kept secret at the Emirates Stadium. It’s well known that the Gunners are desperate to secure Isak’s signature this summer, but they’ll need to take bold steps to make it happen.

Newcastle will undoubtedly be reluctant to part ways with their star man. The Swedish international, who boasts an impressive tally of 19 goals and 5 assists in just 25 Premier League appearances, has more than proven his reliability since joining the Tyneside club.

Arsenal must craft an irresistible offer to persuade Newcastle to let Isak go, while hoping that the Magpies find Vlahovic a suitable replacement.

In Arsenal’s favour, Newcastle missing out on Champions League qualification and facing FFP challenges could force them into making a significant sale this summer to balance their books.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Daniel O

_______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…