How watching Dear England made me think about Arsenal

Over the weekend, I attended the theatre production of Dear England, questioning how James Graham could take the subject of Gareth Southgate managing his country and sustain a story for two and a half hours. The answer lay in the very real issues faced by the England team during his tenure, which were explored with honesty and depth.

After the interval, the second half of the play became notably more serious. It examined how Deli Alli’s childhood experiences affected his mental health as an adult, while also addressing the reality that nearly half of the squad were not white, recognised the flag, yet often felt English only when the team was successful. This built towards the racial abuse suffered by Rashford, Sancho and Saka following the missed penalties, with the most sobering element being that none of them were surprised by the backlash they received online.

Lessons beyond the England team

The central message of the production led my thoughts towards Arsenal. Samantha Womack, widely recognised for her role as Ronnie Mitchell, portrayed a psychologist employed by the FA to strengthen the mental resilience of the England squad. In reality, Southgate understood that many players feared wearing the Three Lions shirt, but the crucial question was why that fear existed and how it could be addressed.

What the 55-year-old lacked in coaching experience and charisma, he compensated for by attempting to change the mindset at Saint George’s Park. The parallels with Arsenal are striking. A famous badge, a demanding fanbase, relentless expectation, and the pressure that intensifies with every year without success.

Pressure, culture, and mindset

A perception is developing that there is a cultural issue, that the stage becomes too big and the lights too bright, causing talent to disappear when it matters most. Portraying Pippa Grange, Womack asked, “Why did English players rush their spot kicks?” She continued, “Why did they rush their penalties more than any other nation?” and “Why did they never look at the keeper or the goal?”

The emphasis was on breathing, focusing on the ball and the goal, and confronting fear directly rather than avoiding it. Players were encouraged not to change their minds, to accept responsibility, and to understand that failure does not end life. Instead, the message was to embrace the occasion.

In the coming weeks, it will become clear whether anyone at Arsenal is addressing this area. For those who believe mentality is decisive in sport, it may yet define the title race.

Dan Smith