How, when & where to watch our 15 Gunners at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 by Michelle

Arsenal Women have 15 players in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. It would have been 18 if Lionesses Beth Mead & Leah Williamson, as well as Netherlands top goalscorer Vivianne Miedema were not all rehabilitating from serious ACL ruptures, and as a result are missing the biggest event in the women’s footballing calendar. Williamson will be at the World Cup with her brother, but only as a spectator, whilst Mead & Miedema, who are further on in their recovery, will be continuing their rehabilitation at London Colney with Miedema saying:

“Going there is not an option. It’s a 24 hour flight. You must be there for at least a week. That won’t work in our recovery program.”

Our 15 Gunners who are currently in Australia & New Zealand to compete in the 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup are detailed below, by country:

Women’s World Cup watch FREE in UK – FULL SCHEDULE

Sweden: 11 Stina Blackstenius, 8 Lina Hurtig, 13 Amanda Ilestedt

Sweden v South Africa Sun 23rd July 06:00 BBC

Sweden v Italy Sat 29th July 09:30 BBC

Argentina v Sweden Wed 2nd Aug 08:00 BBC

England: 14 Lotte Wubben-Moy, 23-Alessia Russo

England v Haiti Sat 22nd July 10:30 ITV

England v Denmark Fri 28th July 09:30 BBC

China v England Tue 1st Aug 12:00 ITV

Canada: 18 Sabrina D’Angelo, 20 Cloé Lacasse

Nigeria v Canada Fri 21st July 03:30 BBC

Canada v Republic of Ireland Wed 26th July 13:00 ITV

Canada v Australia Mon 31st July 11:00 BBC

Australia: 7 Steph Catley; 9 Caitlin Foord

Australia v Republic of Ireland Thu 20th July 11:00 ITV

Australia v Nigeria Thu 27th July 11:00 BBC

Canada v Australia Mon 31st July 11:00 BBC

Switzerland: 5 Noëlle Maritz; 13 Lia Wälti

Philippines v Switzerland Fri 21st July 06:00 ITV

Switzerland v Norway Tue 25th July 09:00 ITV

Switzerland v New Zealand Sun 30th July 08:00 BBC

Republic Of Ireland: 11 Katie McCabe

Australia v Republic of Ireland Thu 20th July 11:00 ITV

Canada v Republic of Ireland Wed 26th July 13:00 ITV

Republic of Ireland v Nigeria Mon 31st July 11:00 BBC

Norway: 18 Frida Leonhardsen Maanum

New Zealand v Norway Thu 20th July 08:00 BBC

Switzerland v Norway Tue 25th July 09:00 ITV

Norway v Philippines Sun 30th July 08:00 BBC

Netherlands: 17 Victoria Pelova

Netherlands v Portugal Sun 23rd July 08:30 BBC

USA v Netherlands Thu 27th July 02:00 BBC

Vietnam v Netherlands Tue 1st Aug 08:00 ITV

Denmark: 12 Kathrine Kühl

Denmark v China Sat 22 July 13:00 BBC

England v Denmark Fri 28 July 09:30 BBC

Haiti v Denmark Tue 01 August 12:00 ITV

Only a few more days to wait Gooners!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

