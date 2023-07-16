How, when & where to watch our 15 Gunners at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 by Michelle
Arsenal Women have 15 players in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. It would have been 18 if Lionesses Beth Mead & Leah Williamson, as well as Netherlands top goalscorer Vivianne Miedema were not all rehabilitating from serious ACL ruptures, and as a result are missing the biggest event in the women’s footballing calendar. Williamson will be at the World Cup with her brother, but only as a spectator, whilst Mead & Miedema, who are further on in their recovery, will be continuing their rehabilitation at London Colney with Miedema saying:
“Going there is not an option. It’s a 24 hour flight. You must be there for at least a week. That won’t work in our recovery program.”
Our 15 Gunners who are currently in Australia & New Zealand to compete in the 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup are detailed below, by country:
Women’s World Cup watch FREE in UK – FULL SCHEDULE
Sweden: 11 Stina Blackstenius, 8 Lina Hurtig, 13 Amanda Ilestedt
- Sweden v South Africa Sun 23rd July 06:00 BBC
- Sweden v Italy Sat 29th July 09:30 BBC
- Argentina v Sweden Wed 2nd Aug 08:00 BBC
England: 14 Lotte Wubben-Moy, 23-Alessia Russo
- England v Haiti Sat 22nd July 10:30 ITV
- England v Denmark Fri 28th July 09:30 BBC
- China v England Tue 1st Aug 12:00 ITV
Canada: 18 Sabrina D’Angelo, 20 Cloé Lacasse
- Nigeria v Canada Fri 21st July 03:30 BBC
- Canada v Republic of Ireland Wed 26th July 13:00 ITV
- Canada v Australia Mon 31st July 11:00 BBC
Australia: 7 Steph Catley; 9 Caitlin Foord
- Australia v Republic of Ireland Thu 20th July 11:00 ITV
- Australia v Nigeria Thu 27th July 11:00 BBC
- Canada v Australia Mon 31st July 11:00 BBC
Switzerland: 5 Noëlle Maritz; 13 Lia Wälti
- Philippines v Switzerland Fri 21st July 06:00 ITV
- Switzerland v Norway Tue 25th July 09:00 ITV
- Switzerland v New Zealand Sun 30th July 08:00 BBC
Republic Of Ireland: 11 Katie McCabe
- Australia v Republic of Ireland Thu 20th July 11:00 ITV
- Canada v Republic of Ireland Wed 26th July 13:00 ITV
- Republic of Ireland v Nigeria Mon 31st July 11:00 BBC
Norway: 18 Frida Leonhardsen Maanum
- New Zealand v Norway Thu 20th July 08:00 BBC
- Switzerland v Norway Tue 25th July 09:00 ITV
- Norway v Philippines Sun 30th July 08:00 BBC
Netherlands: 17 Victoria Pelova
- Netherlands v Portugal Sun 23rd July 08:30 BBC
- USA v Netherlands Thu 27th July 02:00 BBC
- Vietnam v Netherlands Tue 1st Aug 08:00 ITV
Denmark: 12 Kathrine Kühl
- Denmark v China Sat 22 July 13:00 BBC
- England v Denmark Fri 28 July 09:30 BBC
- Haiti v Denmark Tue 01 August 12:00 ITV
Only a few more days to wait Gooners!
COYGW!
Michelle Maxwell
