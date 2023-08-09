How, where & when to watch Arsenal stars in the Women’s World Cup Quarter-Finals by Michelle

What an entertaining few weeks of women’s football on the global stage! Since 20th July 2023, all football fans have been focused on New Zealand and Australia, where the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is being staged on a massive scale. After the challenging group stages and an edge-of-the-seat round of 16, we look forward to the quarter-finals taking place this Friday and Saturday, 11-12th August.

As a Gooner you need to know where, when and how you can watch our Arsenal Women (all 8!) that remain in the tournament. Notably, each fixture in the quarter-finals features at least one Arsenal Woman star. Well, here are the fixtures for the FIFA Women’s World Cup and where to watch in the UK:

Friday, August 11th

QF1: Spain vs. Victoria Pelova’s Netherlands (02:00, Wellington) on BBC One

QF2: Japan vs. Sweden with Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius, Lina Hurtig & Amanda Ilestedt (08:30, Auckland) on BBC One

Saturday, August 12

QF3: Steph Catley & Caitlin Foord’s Australia vs. France (08:00, Brisbane) on ITV 1

QF4: Alessia Russo & Lotte Wubben-Moy’s England vs. Colombia (11:30, Sydney) on ITV 1

Victoria Pelova will be hoping her Dutch side (without Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema) can take care of Spain; Amanda Ilestedt, Lina Hurtig, and Stina Blackstenius, with their Swedish teammates, will be hoping they can tame a very robust and likely-looking Japan; Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley, with their Matildas teammates, including Sam Kerr, will be hoping, with the home ground advantage, they send the French packing; and Arsenal’s Lionesses Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben-Moy will be looking to keep their World Cup dream alive by extinguishing Colombia’s World Cup dream (without Arsenal’s Leah Williamson & Beth Mead).

All the best to our Gunner Women! Make us proud!

What are your predictions for the winners and losers in the World Cup? Do you believe any of our Gunners will be crowned World Champions?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

