How will Arsenal do in their next five Premier League games?

We are five games into the season and Arsenal has a 100% record with five wins from five and sit proudly at the top of the Premier League.

It will undoubtedly get tougher going forward and not just because of the calibre of the opponent but because of injuries, the world cup break, suspensions, congested fixtures and our biggest rivals becoming more consistent, well some of them anyway.

But right now, it is five wins from five and it feels like a good time to look at our next five EPL matches and make some predictions.

These are our next five Premier League games

Manchester United – Away – 3 points

Always a tricky game and United have bounced back but they look far from convincing and I am confident we will win at Old Trafford.

Everton – Home – 3 points

A game we really should win and I cannot see anything other than a decisive home win

Brentford – Away – 3 points

Tricky game for sure but it is not the first game of the season at night in front of a very passionate crowd on the back of a poor preseason, another three points for me.

Tottenham – Home – 3 points

We always beat them at the Emirates and while they will be very tough opponents, I am confident we will beat them.

Liverpool – Home – 1 point

Possible the game that sees our winning run finally come to an end but that does not mean we will lose and a draw looks very possible in this fixture.

So, 13 points from a possible 15. Is that me being over the top or overconfident? I don’t think so and while results could go against us, especially against our top six rivals, I am very confident that I will not be too far off with my predictions.

Am I being deluded? let me know in the comments.