Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

How will Arsenal line up against Palace without Jurrien Timber?

All eyes are on Arsenal versus Crystal Palace. Questions will be asked: Will the PL runners-up sustain their bright start to the season with a win over Palace, or will they crumble? Can Palace, who surrendered all six points to the Gunners last season, manage to pick any against us this time around?

The Gooners will be hoping for the best for their team.

Of the 11 players Mikel Arteta trusted to start in Arsenal’s first game of the season against Nottingham Forest, which his side won 2-1, the Spaniard will miss the services of Jurrien Timber. The summer defensive recruit is out for an extended period with an ACL injury.

Without Timber Arteta, he may need to refresh his line-up, and everyone believes we could see him recall Gabriel and Zinchenko to his starting 11, thus recalling his first-choice defensive set-up of last season, which may see his defence set-up be like Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, and Zinchenko.

This move may impact how he sets up his midfield. Kai Harvertz, who’s yet to sparkle in Arsenal colours, may find himself warming the benches to be introduced as an impact sub. Thomas Partey could play the No. 6, and Declan Rice may be offered a No. 8 role alongside Martin Odegaard.

Nketiah, Martinelli, and Saka should continue in attack.

Squad rotation is key to Mikel Arteta’s plans this season. So we ought to trust him and enjoy how he plays around with his quality squad.

Sam P

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Why is Leandro Trossard never in Arsenal’s starting line-up
The three players that will propel Arsenal to victory at Palace tonight
Arsenal flop seeks talks with club after transfer exit breaks down
Posted by

Tags Crystal Palace v Arsenal

8 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. I agree with the line up. If Zinchenko plays, Havertz could be on the bench as Zinchenko can also take on the role of a creative midfielder. Rice and Partey are a must in midfield along with Odegaard so the midfield picks itself. Nketiah should continue to lead the line and hopefully Trossard will be introduced at some point in the match.
    4-2-3-1:
    Ramsdale
    White Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko
    Partey Rice
    Saka Odegaard Martinelli
    Nketiah

    Reply

  2. Hopefully zinchenko is back and ready
    Maybe Trossard in for havertz who should have to earn is place not just shoehorned in because he cost a pretty penny but …
    Ramsdale
    Saliba Gabriel zinc
    Partey rice havertz
    Saka Odegaard Martinelli
    Eddie
    Would be my guess

    Reply

  3. I Agree but slant let set up the formation
    4.3.3
    Rams
    Ben,saliba,gab,zen
    Rice,Harvatz
    Odegard
    Saka,Balogun,martnelli

    Reply

  5. What are the options? Zinchenko, Tierney and kiwior?
    I’d imagine it will be zinchenko if he’s fully fit, but if not, it’ll probably be kiwior (rightly or wrongly) – I’d be quite happy with any of those three tbh

    Reply

    1. If havertz starts in LM, then I believe Kiwior would be the best option, we can’t have Zinchenko and Havertz on the left, Martineli would be relegated to defensive duties,
      IMO, we should have this ;

      Ramsdale
      White Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko
      Partey Rice
      Saka Odegaard Martinelli
      Havertz

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  6. Arteta consistently fields a 4-3-3 (on paper anyway) and would expect that to continue away to Palace.

    The loss of Timber is very damaging to Arteta’s plans, without him Arsenal’s defence is identical to last season, the drop off in quality a big factor in not lifting the trophy.

    Ramsdale
    White Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko
    Odegaard Rice Havertz
    Saka Nketiah Martinelli

    If Zinchenko is not ready yet then might be an opportunity to take a look at Walters to help decide if we need to go back in to the market in the next 10 days.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs