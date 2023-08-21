How will Arsenal line up against Palace without Jurrien Timber?

All eyes are on Arsenal versus Crystal Palace. Questions will be asked: Will the PL runners-up sustain their bright start to the season with a win over Palace, or will they crumble? Can Palace, who surrendered all six points to the Gunners last season, manage to pick any against us this time around?
The Gooners will be hoping for the best for their team.
Of the 11 players Mikel Arteta trusted to start in Arsenal’s first game of the season against Nottingham Forest, which his side won 2-1, the Spaniard will miss the services of Jurrien Timber. The summer defensive recruit is out for an extended period with an ACL injury.
Without Timber Arteta, he may need to refresh his line-up, and everyone believes we could see him recall Gabriel and Zinchenko to his starting 11, thus recalling his first-choice defensive set-up of last season, which may see his defence set-up be like Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, and Zinchenko.
This move may impact how he sets up his midfield. Kai Harvertz, who’s yet to sparkle in Arsenal colours, may find himself warming the benches to be introduced as an impact sub. Thomas Partey could play the No. 6, and Declan Rice may be offered a No. 8 role alongside Martin Odegaard.
Nketiah, Martinelli, and Saka should continue in attack.
Squad rotation is key to Mikel Arteta’s plans this season. So we ought to trust him and enjoy how he plays around with his quality squad.
Sam P
I agree with the line up. If Zinchenko plays, Havertz could be on the bench as Zinchenko can also take on the role of a creative midfielder. Rice and Partey are a must in midfield along with Odegaard so the midfield picks itself. Nketiah should continue to lead the line and hopefully Trossard will be introduced at some point in the match.
4-2-3-1:
Ramsdale
White Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko
Partey Rice
Saka Odegaard Martinelli
Nketiah
Hopefully zinchenko is back and ready
Maybe Trossard in for havertz who should have to earn is place not just shoehorned in because he cost a pretty penny but …
Ramsdale
Saliba Gabriel zinc
Partey rice havertz
Saka Odegaard Martinelli
Eddie
Would be my guess
Arteta likes to surprise us, but a back three is a step too far
Arsenal very solid away ‘to nil’ last season was key, Arteta not gambling here
I Agree but slant let set up the formation
4.3.3
Rams
Ben,saliba,gab,zen
Rice,Harvatz
Odegard
Saka,Balogun,martnelli
To answer the headline : Timber out, Zinchenko in. As for the rest of the team, I don’t have a clue!
What are the options? Zinchenko, Tierney and kiwior?
I’d imagine it will be zinchenko if he’s fully fit, but if not, it’ll probably be kiwior (rightly or wrongly) – I’d be quite happy with any of those three tbh
If havertz starts in LM, then I believe Kiwior would be the best option, we can’t have Zinchenko and Havertz on the left, Martineli would be relegated to defensive duties,
IMO, we should have this ;
Ramsdale
White Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko
Partey Rice
Saka Odegaard Martinelli
Havertz
Arteta consistently fields a 4-3-3 (on paper anyway) and would expect that to continue away to Palace.
The loss of Timber is very damaging to Arteta’s plans, without him Arsenal’s defence is identical to last season, the drop off in quality a big factor in not lifting the trophy.
Ramsdale
White Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko
Odegaard Rice Havertz
Saka Nketiah Martinelli
If Zinchenko is not ready yet then might be an opportunity to take a look at Walters to help decide if we need to go back in to the market in the next 10 days.