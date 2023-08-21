How will Arsenal line up against Palace without Jurrien Timber?

All eyes are on Arsenal versus Crystal Palace. Questions will be asked: Will the PL runners-up sustain their bright start to the season with a win over Palace, or will they crumble? Can Palace, who surrendered all six points to the Gunners last season, manage to pick any against us this time around?

The Gooners will be hoping for the best for their team.

Of the 11 players Mikel Arteta trusted to start in Arsenal’s first game of the season against Nottingham Forest, which his side won 2-1, the Spaniard will miss the services of Jurrien Timber. The summer defensive recruit is out for an extended period with an ACL injury.

Without Timber Arteta, he may need to refresh his line-up, and everyone believes we could see him recall Gabriel and Zinchenko to his starting 11, thus recalling his first-choice defensive set-up of last season, which may see his defence set-up be like Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, and Zinchenko.

This move may impact how he sets up his midfield. Kai Harvertz, who’s yet to sparkle in Arsenal colours, may find himself warming the benches to be introduced as an impact sub. Thomas Partey could play the No. 6, and Declan Rice may be offered a No. 8 role alongside Martin Odegaard.

Nketiah, Martinelli, and Saka should continue in attack.

Squad rotation is key to Mikel Arteta’s plans this season. So we ought to trust him and enjoy how he plays around with his quality squad.

Sam P

