How will Arsenal line up in today’s massive clash against Chelsea Women? Here is my choice

AWFC vs Chelsea Women predicted line up

The big game has come and Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women’s squad will be facing off against long time rivals Chelsea Women for the first time this season. Chelsea have always been a London rival but over the last few seasons with the women’s super league, they’ve been one of our most fierce competitors – and today will be no different.

Arsenal come off a tough loss to Bayern Munich in The Women’s Champions League and will be looking to bounce back, but it won’t be an easy task. Here’s how I expect Eidevall to line his squad up.

In goal I expect Daphne Van Domselaar. Coming off the loss against Bayern, I think Van Domselaar will be the choice for between the sticks. Having only played for the Gunner’s twice, she’s managed to pick up a clean sheet on both occasions and being a very good and upcoming young goalkeeper, I think Eidevall might opt to give her the opportunity. He could bviously play it “safe” and play Zinsberger, but after Bayern put 5 past her in the week, Van Domselaar seems like the best option right now.

In defence I expect a back four of Emily Fox, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Katie McCabe. Although Lia Codina managed to get a goal mid-week, I think Eidevall will opt to go back to his normal centre back pairing of Williamson and Wubben-Moy. McCabe has been on fire recently and will hopefully keep up her good form, she’s always vital in our clashes against Chelsea and today will be no different. Fox had a difficult game mid-week but I think she will easily bounce back today.

In the midfield in expect a middle three of Kim Little, Kyra Cooney-Cross and Alessia Russo. This is a bit of a random call but I think Eidevall will look to find a way to play both Russo and Stina Blackstenius and Russo is very good in the false 9 position, being able to link up play and create chances for herself with a bit more space to work with. I’ve gone for Cooney-Cross because I think she gives us a lot of calmness in the middle and has been linking up well with her fellow teammates and Litle being the midfield maestro we all love.

In attack I expect a front three on Beth Mead, Stina Blackstenius and Mariona Caldentey. Caldentey has been one of our stand out performers so far this season and I can’t see her being dropped after being such a consistent threat. Although personally I’d like to see Caitlin Foord start on the wing, I think Eidevall will start with Mead as she’s always a threat against Chelsea, and Blackstenius up top and centre being the target woman and hopefully linking up well with Russo behind her.

So that’s a 4-2-3-1 formations of….

Van Domselaar

Fox – Williamson – Wubben-Moy – McCabe

Little – Cooney-Cross

Mead – Russo – Caldentey

Blackstenius

What’s your predicted line up Gooners?

Daisy Mae

