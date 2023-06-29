How will Arsenal’s midfield look with the addition of Rice and Havertz?

Arsenal has recently finalised the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea and is now expected to secure a deal for Declan Rice in the coming days.

Once Arsenal secures Rice’s transfer, the Gunners may not pursue another midfielder, as they continue to actively search for new additions to their squad.

With the presence of Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, and Granit Xhaka, Arsenal came close to clinching the Premier League title in the previous campaign.

Now, Arsenal aims to strengthen their midfield options further. However, with the potential departures of Partey and Xhaka, the composition of their midfield for the upcoming season will undergo significant changes, hopefully resulting in a considerable improvement.

The Daily Mail reckons that Arsenal’s midfield lineup following these two high-profile signings is expected to feature Havertz, Rice, and Odegaard in a midfield three.

Havertz will be deployed as a number 8, effectively replacing Xhaka as a midfielder known for making late runs into the box and contributing goals.

Odegaard will continue in the number 10 role, while Rice will take over from Partey and play in a deeper position behind the other two midfielders. These options will allow Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to implement his preferred 3-2-5 formation successfully.

Next season should be an exciting one for us as Arsenal fans and we expect the club to do better than it did in the last campaign, which involves finishing the term with a trophy.

