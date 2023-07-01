How will former Arsenal defender Rafaelle do for Brazil at FIFA Women’s World Cup? by Michelle

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is less than 3 weeks away. As of July 20th, all eyes will be on Australia and New Zealand to see who walks away as world champions come August 20th.

One team Gooners will be keenly following is Brazil, and that’s because of Rafaelle Souza. Rafaelle may not be an Arsenal player any longer, having left to join Orlando Pride at the end of the 2022-23 season, but considering how she won Gooners hearts with 5-star performances since joining back at the start of 2022, many will be rooting for her to have a brilliant World Cup.

Last season Rafaelle dazzled for the Gooner women; her performances aren’t overly talked about, but in defence she stood out. In 16 GAMES IN THE WSL, she contributed to Arsenal keeping seven clean sheets. Even upon her departure, the talk is that Jonas Eidevall wouldn’t find someone like her—a left-footed centre back whose confidence is her strength and who can dribble her way out of trouble while defending.

Brazil coach Pia Sundhage will be hoping to count on the 32-year-old to marshall her defence. In 2015, the Brazilians had a bright run in the World Cup in Canada; Rafaelle, however, missed the 2019 World Cup in France, and the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand could be her last chance to shine.

Having won more than 80 international caps, Rafa is a major cog in Brazil Women’s plans. Hopefully, Rafaelle shows up for her class this summer.

Notably, Jonas Eidevall seems to have settled on Swedish and ex-PSG star Amanda Ilestedt as Rafaelle’s heir in his defence.

Brazil Women’s World Cup fixtures:

Brazil versus Panama (24th July)

France versus Brazil (29th July)

Jamaica versus Brazil (2nd August)

