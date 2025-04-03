How will Gabriel’s absence affect Arsenal for the rest of the season?

Gabriel Magalhães suffered an injury during Arsenal’s match against Fulham, and the club initially hoped it was a minor issue. The Brazilian has been a crucial figure in the squad throughout his time at the Emirates, and his availability has been vital to their defensive stability.
However, as reported by the Daily Mail, he is now expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season and will only return in time to prepare for the next campaign. This development is a significant setback for Arsenal, who are aiming to win both the Premier League and the Champions League before the season concludes.
The Gunners remain in contention for both trophies and are set to face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League next week. Gabriel has been instrumental in defence, forming a formidable partnership with William Saliba. His absence means Arsenal will now have to find an alternative solution to contain Real Madrid’s dangerous attacking threats.
Losing a key player at such a crucial stage of the season is far from ideal, and it could disrupt Arsenal’s momentum. However, they have received a boost in attack with the return of Bukayo Saka, reducing concerns in the forward line. That said, without Gabriel at the heart of the defence, Arsenal are more vulnerable to conceding goals.
Jakub Kiwior is expected to step in, but he may not provide the same level of defensive assurance. Additionally, Ben White’s fitness struggles mean that Jurrien Timber will likely be required at right-back, further limiting Mikel Arteta’s options.
Arsenal must now navigate this difficult period without one of their most reliable defenders. His absence could make it harder for them to secure the results needed to surpass Liverpool in the Premier League title race. However, it also presents Kiwior with an opportunity to prove himself and make a meaningful contribution as the team fights for silverware.
Arsenal will now need to find solutions to compensate for Gabriel’s absence and ensure they remain competitive in their pursuit of major honours.
I thought Timber was out injured too and I’m also worried that Saliba hasn’t looked his usual brilliant self in recent games. Finishing second is now looking extremely difficult.
GB, this injury to Gabriel couldn’t have happened at a more crucial time for The Arsenal and Mikel Arteta.
On paper, our hardest game looks to be the away game at pool in the PL, so the work already done that sees us in second place should see us qualify for the CL next season – a must in my opinion.
It’s the two games against RM that will have the most effect on the rest of our season, both financially and how the season is viewed as a whole.
I am certain that, if we had Gabriel, Havertz, Timber, White and Tomiyasu all fully fit for the Madrid games, we would have progressed to the semi final of said CL – no doubt in my mind whatsoever.
But how can ANY manager cope with this conveyor belt of long term injuries that started way back in the season with Tomiyasu and Odegaard?
I hate to write off my club regarding any fixture, but I just cannot see how we can beat Madrid over two legs with such unparrelled injuries.
If I’m correct in my assessment, then we will be hit with a barrage of negativity even more intense than ever regarding Mikel Arteta.
There will be no common sense used with regards to the situation, just the opportunity to slag off the manager.