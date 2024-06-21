How will Keiran Tierney new injury affect Arsenal’s transfer plans?

Micah Richards speaks on Keiran Tierney
Kieran Tierney picked up an injury in Scotland’s 1-1 draw against Switzerland last night and has left Arsenal fans wondering what’s next for Scottish defender. Tierney left Arsenal on loan last season for Real Sociedad and had a decent season for the Spanish side. He was looking likely to leave the club for a healthy fee this summer, but after picking up what looked like a very nasty injury in Scotland’s game against Switzerland it’s left Arsenal fans wondering what’s next for Tierney at Arsenal?
Ex Manchester city legend turned pundit Micah Richard’s had his say after the game and said this “I feel sorry for Tierney because when he was up in Scotland at Celtic, he was immense. Everyone was talking about he’s better than Andy Robertson.”
“He comes down and plays for Arsenal, does alright, gets injured. They bring in another left-back. Goes to Sociedad and it’s not really worked out. Then just as he gets his form going and he gets injured”
And I can’t agree more. Sometimes players are doing really well and an unexpected injury will hold them back and that’s exactly what happened with Tierney at Arsenal, he picked up an injury and by the time he was back at his best, his position had been taken and was left on the outskirts of the team, but now he’s picked up yet another injury, it’s very unlikely he will leave the club in the summer and could end up getting a second chance at Arsenal.
I’ve always rated Tierney and he’s only ever said good things about the club while on loan, so I wouldn’t hate the thought of keeping him if we can manage to get him fit and ready to play, but it also means were missing out on guaranteed money and will have to reevaluate what we are going to do next in defence.
He is a good player and if it wasn’t for his injury record, I think he would have continued to shine but like many other players, he seems to run into bad luck and is constantly plagued by injuries. Of course, were not 100% on what injury he picked up just yet and will have to wait for more news, but it looked nasty and personally, I think he’s set to stay at Arsenal, at least until the winter transfer window.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS!please contact us through this link…
Some people on here absolutely slated Arteta for letting Tierney leave but this just sums the lad up unfortunately. Top lad but just injury prone and you cant build the team around someone like that.
So now your saying MA was able to know that Tierney was going to get injured?
Talk about hero worshipping!!
The reason some people were questioning the boss, was the fact that we didn’t have an official LB and, during the season, that’s where we were most vulnerable…. it’s the first I’ve heard that Mikel was going to build a team round Tierney, but I’m sure you’ve a reason for saying that?
Get well soon Kieren, the club will look after you, as that’s always been the Arsenal way.
One look at his injury record would have shown he was always fragile and injury prone hence very much likely to get injured. Now imagine the data available to arteta via the medical staff.
If someone tell me Arteta have people online whose job are to praise him from dusk till dawn, I will believe him!
I agree with you
So how about Zinchenko, Tomiyasu and Jesus? Aren’t they injury prone either?
It’s a shame this kid is made from glass
As much as I like Tierney, I think he would have been sold in this window but not sure he could go now as injured. Our number one left back, Timber, will be starting the new season with able backups in Tomiyasu, Kiwior and Zinchenko (if he’s not sold) so as much as I wish Tierney well and a quick recovery, I don’t think he’s destined to stay with us.
Two observations GB,:
Timber is a recognised CB and RB and Mikel chose to play him at LB.
Who would sign a player who, according to some, is made of glass and always injured?
Ackshay, the data you refer too, has been available for every player and Tierney had history, so why buy him?
@ken1945, point 1, I know that but I think he will be used at LB as he’s great with both feet and as you say, the boss chose to play him there and successfully the few times he did. Point 2, well we did 😉.
Emery signed him Ken
Tierney could only play winger in Arteta’s 3-2-4-1 system, because he isn’t as good as Zinchenko and Timber in the inverted-LB position
Tierney is a good player but is unfortunate with injuries for one thing, Even if he was regularly fit however he is not technically good enough to play in Arteta’s system.
When he first came to Arsenal it looked as if he would evolve into a world class FB. That promise has yet to be realised and is looking increasingly less likely.
let’s start with the facts – Tierney not playing for Arsenal again, before or after this injury, so the only impact is when and how much Arsenal can get on sale
on both, when and how much, this injury is negative
ideally Arsenal can sell Tierney this summer, at this point take anything, there is still over 2 months until the window closes, so hopefully fit enough to offload then
suddenly the £5m or so Celtic can afford looks like a fantastic deal
apologies in advance for not living up to the sentimental norm