How will Leah Williamson’s return re-shape Arsenal Women’s defence?

Though we still expect clean sheets from them, Arsenal’s women’s defence has been excellent this season. Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger has received some criticism but not Amanda Ilestedt or Lotte Wubben Moy’s defending.

Lotte’s star has continued to rise, as she was recently named Arsenal Women’s December 2023 player of the month. Ilestedt has also been fantastic; the 2023 Ballon d’Or nominee has been a huge defensive boost to Jonas Eidevall’s project.

Many feared Arsenal’s defense would never be the same without Leah Williamson (whose ACL injury would keep her out for a long time) and the departure of Rafaelle last summer. Arsenal’s defense, however, has been in capable hands.

Leah Williamson is back training with the squad, and one would wonder how head coach Jonas Eidevall will incorporate her into his lineup, now that she will be back in action soon. Like Beth Mead couldn’t be benched after returning from injury, you’re not going to bench the Lionesses captain with all her talent, once she’s fit.

Will Eidevall risk breaking up Ilestedt and Lotte’s partnership to incorporate Leah Williamson into his defense, or will he go with a back three of Lotte, Ilestedt, and Williamson? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Aside from that, how will World Cup-winning Laia Codina fit into this Arsenal defence? Not to mention Emily Fox , who is largely anticipated to be joining our Gunners to play right back; and Steph Catley, who would like to play.

When I say the Gunner women currently have one of the best squads in the league, I mean it.

Ultimately, if Jonas Eidevall can find his strongest team from the squad he has, there will be no stopping this Arsenal women’s team.

What are your thoughts on Leah’s return and how our Gunners defence may morph?

Michelle Maxwell

