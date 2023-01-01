How will Martinelli and Mudryk fit together in Arteta’s line-up?

Is This £6 Million Star Up For A New Role When Arteta Lands His Top Winter Signing?

Although his transfer is still uncertain, it is expected that Mikhailo Mudryk will have arrived at the Emirates by February. If Mikel Arteta believes that signing Mudryk will put an end to his sleepless nights, he is in for a rude awakening. Arteta will have another beautiful problem to solve after Mudryk joins.

This problem is between Gabriel Martinelli and Mudryk, who will be his first pick for the left wing. Mudryk has grown from strength to strength at Shakhtar Donetsk, covering their left wing.

Although he can play anywhere in attack, playing him on Arsenal’s left side may be the best way to deploy him. Martinelli, on the other hand, has made Arsenal’s left wing his own, and the momentum he has established playing from there makes it criminal to deny him a starting spot; in 16 games, the Brazilian has scored seven goals and assisted two others. Arteta will struggle to decide which of the two wingers will be his main winger.

In line with Arteta’s “incoming problem,” while commenting on Mudryk’s Arsenal switch, Gabby Aghbanolar has hinted at why Arsenal is desperate for him and what Arteta could do to keep both Martinelli and Mudryk happy. About why they can’t ignore him even with his hefty price tag, he tells Football Insider, “But even with that lack of options (strikers on the market), I think they see Mudryk as a player they can’t let pass them by.”

On where he plays and how he and Martinelli could play together, he adds, “They could play him as a false nine; they can put Martinelli up front to lead the line—as he has done before.

“Arsenal obviously don’t want to let Mudryk slip through their fingers.”

Finally, if everything goes as planned and Arsenal spends big on the “Ukrainian Neymar,” did you ever imagine him coming to sit on the bench?

Daniel O

