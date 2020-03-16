How will Mikel Arteta fit William Saliba into his team next season?

William Saliba will join Arsenal on a permanent basis in the summer

Mikael Silvestre has continued to insist that William Saliba would become an important player at Arsenal as soon as he gets back from his loan spell at Saint Etienne.

The defender cost Arsenal more than £25 million in the summer, but sensing that he might struggle to break into their first team, Arsenal allowed him to continue his development on-loan in France.

He has continued to show why Arsenal spent so much to sign him from the French side and he has been backed to maintain his good form when he returns to Arsenal.

If Arsenal makes the move of Pablo Mari permanent as the Spaniard continues to impress in his subsequent matches for the team, then the club will have more than enough centre backs to choose from.

I expect that to be a pleasant headache for Mikel Arteta and here are some scenarios that could play in his favour.

One scenario that could help Saliba is that Arsenal moves to a back three next season, if that happens, then Arteta could opt for Mari, Saliba and David Luiz as his centre back pairing.

Another scenario would be for the Gunners not to make Mari’s move permanent and then Arteta can decide to pair David Luiz and Saliba in a back four.

I don’t expect too much in the early stages from Saliba and I’d back the club if they send him back out on loan to continue his development because the Premier League can be ruthless.

An article by Ime