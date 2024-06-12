How will Pelova ACL injury impact on Arsenal Women’s summer transfer plans?

We recently reported on Victoria Pelova’s substitution, due to injury, 12 minutes into the Netherlands’ Euro 2025 qualifier against Finland. We noted that Dutch head coach Andries Jonker did not rule out the seriousness of Victoria Pelova’s injury in his claims after the game, which ended 1-1.

Unfortunately, Arsenal confirmed that the ex-Ajax star sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury on international duty. Pelova is to have surgery and will be out of action for an extended period of time to recover from the injury.

The Dutch star follows a long list of Gunners, including Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead, Leah Williamson, Laura Weinroither, Teyah Goldie and Jurrien Timber, who have suffered devastating ACL injuries that for months robbed them of the chance to do what they enjoy doing: playing football.

Of course, we wish Pelova the best of luck, as do all Gooners, and hope she recovers quickly.

But for sure, we will miss her dearly. She had established herself as a mainstay in Arsenal’s line-up, making 20 starts in 22 WSL games, of which in this run of games she had racked up 2 goals and 5 assists.

That said, one may wonder if her injury will have an immediate impact on Arsenal’s summer transfer ambitions. Of course, it does. Even if we expect Lia Walti, who has been out for several months due to an injury, to be ready to go next season and potentially replace her in the starting line-up, Jonas Eidevall cannot help but recruit a top midfielder to fill the vacuum that Pelova’s absence leaves in his midfield.

We will have to wait and see if he signs a top midfielder. However, he needs to secure another elite midfielder as a backup for the upcoming season surely?

In addition to fresh midfield signings, Kathrine Kuhl, who went out on loan from Arsenal to Everton last winter, may have a clear chance to re-introduce herself in the current Arsenal midfield with Pelova out. And we may see 21 year old Kyra Cooney-Cross, who joined Arsenal’s midfield last summer, step up to fill the void.

What are your thoughts about Pelova’s injury, and how is she to be replaced in the meantime if Arsenal Women are to achieve their ambitious plans for next season?

Michelle M

