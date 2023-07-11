How will Smith-Rowe fit into Arteta’s line-up next season?

Emile Smith-Rowe was a crucial part of England’s U21 team winning the Euro U21:

In the group stages, he was on the bench in the first game against the Czech Republic but was introduced as a sub and scored. He started the next match when England faced Israel, scoring once again. He was rested in England’s third game against Germany but came on as a sub. He was also a sub in the knockout match versus Portugal, which they won 1-0. Against Israel in the semis, Smith Rowe started as the left winger (playing 74 minutes). Against Spain in the final, he was started and managed 66 minutes of the game; Curtis Jones’ goal in the dying minutes of the first half won England the game. There’s no denying he played a massive part in England lifting the Euro U21.

Now he will take some time off and link up with Arteta and the boys as the team travels to the US for pre-season. So far, things are clicking for the 23-year-old, but one may ask, “Where does he fit in Arteta’s lineup next season?”

Initially, we knew Smith-Rowe would be an option on the left wing or as a playmaker. These two positions in Arteta’s team have evolved, with the left wing now Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard’s battle zone, and Kai Havertz taking the Xhaka role Smith Rowe should have inherited.

A groin injury saw the Arsenal No. 10 struggle for game time, but things won’t be easy next season. He may have to contend with Trossard as Martinelli’s backup, or he may have to play the backup role for Odegaard or Havertz at midfield. Fortunately, we heard from him a while back, saying how eager he is to fight for his chances next season. Suppose he takes each opportunity with both hands. In that case, he may still get plenty of opportunity to play, considering the different competitions the Gunners will be in, and Arteta will have no choice but to rotate his team week in and week out.

Considering how instrumental he was for England U21, that, plus enough chances in pre-season, should give him the momentum to live up to his expectations.

Daniel O

