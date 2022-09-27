How will the FA snubbing the Emirates for their Euro 2028 bid affect Arsenal?

England is looking to host Euro 2028 and we expect them to beat Turkey to win the bid for the football showpiece.

However, not every stadium in England can be selected to host matches during the games.

The Tottenham Stadium, Wembley, Villa Park, Stadium MK, Old Trafford, the Etihad, Stadium of Light, St.James’ Park and Everton’s under-construction Bramley Moore Dock stadium are all in contention.

This means the Emirates, Stamford Bridge and Anfield will not host games in the competition if the bid succeeds.

Some people might see this as a huge opportunity missed to add some money to the Arsenal account.

However, the financial expert Dr Dan Plumley reveals it could only affect their prestige and not the club’s balance sheet.

He tells Football Insider:

“I don’t think it’s a massive thing to miss out on financially. It’s more about the prestige of being involved in the tournament and being considered one of the best grounds in the country.

“I think it’s more to do with that side of things as opposed to the financials.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The Emirates is one of the best stadiums in England, but every ground in the country cannot be used to host games in the competition.

We expect to continue making as much money as we make now despite the snub.