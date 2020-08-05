How Willian’s move depends on Arsenal offloading this flop

Arsenal will have to get rid of Henrikh Mkhitaryan this summer before they will be able to land Willian from Chelsea.

The Gunners have been chasing the Brazilian, who will leave Chelsea for free, after refusing to sign a two-year deal with them.

The Gunners have emerged as frontrunners in the race to sign him after they agreed to meet his contract length demands.

Mikel Arteta will be keen to reshape his team as the transfer window has reopened now, and the Spaniard knows that Willian’s experience will be immense for his team.

However, the Gunners will have to get rid of the Armenian who spent this season on loan at AS Roma.

The Italians want to keep him permanently and reports claim that an agreement is already in place between both teams for him to spend another season at the Italian side.

Sun Sports claims that Willian wants £130,000 a week, and Arteta’s team is prepared to pay him that.

However, they will need to get rid of Mkhitaryan’s £180,000 a week wage from their books first before they can land the Brazilian.

Willian will not just bring experience to the Emirates, he will also bring a winning mindset after winning two Premier League titles among other trophies at Stamford Bridge.