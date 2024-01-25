How would Aaron Ramsdale react if a big last-minute bid comes in for him?

Aaron Ramsdale was anticipated by many to leave Arsenal this winter. The Arsenal custodian lost his starting spot to David Raya, whom Mikel Arteta signed last summer.

Raya is cementing his place as Arsenal’s number one, and Ramsdale may not play a significant part for the club in the months ahead. Despite this, the Englishman remains cool about his situation at the Emirates. According to journalist Dean Jones, Rambo appears unusually calm and composed in the face of his position. He claims that if there had been a reasonable bid, Arsenal would have been persuaded to let him go, but that may now not seal his exit since the Englishman may now need to be convinced to leave Arsenal.

Jones said: “Ramsdale, so far, has been level-headed and calm about his situation, but it’ll be interesting to test his resolve and to see how he reacts to an offer. It would take something mega to get him out of Arsenal, and they will need some convincing to get him out.”

This update on the Arsenal goalkeeping department is encouraging. As comfortable as it is, I hope Arteta gives him a chance to play and compete for a spot in England’s European championship squad in the summer.

Ramsdale was tipped as England’s next No. 1; his odds at being that won’t be great if he misses the Euros.

Darren N

