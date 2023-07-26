How would Arteta deal with an Mbappe or Ronaldo at Arsenal?

At Xmas when it was suggested that Ronaldo on a short-term deal would be a better option then Eddie Nketiah for Arsenal, it was dismissed as an idea that would harm our team spirit.
When Messi’s contract was expiring, he was accused of having a personality that wouldn’t be tolerated in our dressing room (not that he ever asked to move to England at any point).
With links of a move for Mbappe based on fantasy but nonetheless existing, a section of our fanbase feel that his attitude would undermine our progress made last season.
You may see a pattern emerging.
Where most followers of the sport respect these talents as the greatest to ever live, some Gooners have found a way to accept us never being in the market for the best in the world but making out it’s our choice.
If you were an alien and never watched the product and were basing your opinion on what I have read recently, you would assume that these three had committed crimes against the sport and that their egos had cost trophies.
In reality …. they may be divas; have certain demands and even act like they are bigger than the badge, but the idea this will prevent success is simply a myth.
Two have lifted a World Cup, one a Euros, one a Copa America
Two have won Leagues in various countries and are multiple Champions League winners.
Arsenal ‘s squad have won a ……. well they are apparently a nice bunch of lads who get along!
Last time I checked this was football and your talent and mentality should be prioritised over your likeability.
Now do I believe my peers truly think that our attack is better than any of them?
Do I think anyone with an ounce of knowledge believe any of those three could have done any worse than at West Ham, Forest, City and at home to Brighton and Saints?
Is there no proof to suggest none of those three get crippled by the fear of failure?
Does it matter who’s best friends with who if you are mentally weak?
Unless you’re in a school playground, only then will I ever understand the need to never admit when someone is better then what we have.
Yet one notion is true. Mikel Arteta would never approve of that type of transaction.
Having helped reduce the wage bill in the last few years he wouldn’t want to upset the team dynamics by having one player on wages the others are not close too.
Most of all, our manager is smart enough not to put himself in a position where he can be undermined.
The Spaniard clearly prefers to work with youth who he can train and teach his ethos to.
Look how many senior players he has loaned out, released or even paid to sit at home.
That rarely happened under Mr Wenger.
We can debate individual cases, but I have always maintained the Kroenke Family set a dangerous precedent by allowing someone in their first managerial job think it was standard to just wash your hand of assets.
As his employers, the job specification should have included getting the best out of the resources he has.
When you can make an 11 out of players one manager froze out, that’s not a coincidence.
It’s happening right now with Pepe.
I like Arteta and felt he did a great job last campaign, but it hurts me this reality that we will never have a world class player at our club because he might be cocky or arrogant.
It hurts even more that some fans have accepted that.
Haaland thinks a lot of himself, but Pep still brought him in.
Ibrahimovic refers to himself in the third person yet was playing for Man United in his late thirties!
Whisper it quietly……it’s because they are good at what they do.
Which got me thinking …… how different would our history have been under Arteta’s non-negotiable principles?
For all his plus points, Ian Wright rowed with fans outside Highbury’s window, was caught roller skating along the Marble Halls and once demanded a transfer request. Arteta would have sold him for that.
Mr Wenger dealt with a drinking culture by teaching Dietary and training methods.
I’m not sure Arteta would have that ‘arm around the shoulders’ approach.
He would have clashed with Lehmann 100 percent.
Anyone who’s read Sol Campbell’s book will know he’s a complex individual and one time went AWOL.
Arteta has released players for less.
Guendouzi was never forgiven for tearing down barriers and equipment at Brighton.
Fabregas was protected over Pizza-gate.
Would Arteta accept Vieira every summer flirting with a move away?
Then there’s Henry. Could be moody, poor body language, would verbally berate youngsters not as good as him.
Would he be too big a personality?
Don’t think a Lauren, Ljungberg, Bergkamp, etc were shy either.
I just named legends of the club.
Sometimes you turned the other cheek because of what they could do on the pitch.
It’s okay though, the current crop …. get along …. don’t win anything but ……. they get along.
No need to add World Class players ……wouldn’t want to upset a happy group who don’t win anything but as long as they are all …. getting along….
Dan Smith
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Interesting thoughts Dan
At this stage in his career I’d be surprised if Arteta would want a superstar on his midst that wasn’t of his own making. If his trajectory continues upwards then he is in a more powerful position to take on the stellar players as he will have already achieved‘greatness’ in his chosen career
Based on Mbappe’s interviews, I think he’s quite humble despite all his achievements
Arteta just benched the unproductive attackers like Ozil and Aubameyang. If Mbappe was an Arsenal player, I think Arteta would keep him in the starting line-up as long as he keeps producing goals and assists
OT: Partey’s deal with a Saudi Arabian club seems off, so Romano said Arsenal would likely let Liverpool sign Lavia
I think there’s a difference between mbappe, neymar, Ronaldo and possibly Messi compared with Bergkamp, Lauren and Ljungberg – none of the latter three believed they were bigger than the club, and to my knowledge, none of them tried to exert some level of undue control. I don’t even think ibrahimovic went that far.
Some clubs may have been able to make it work with these players (others couldn’t btw), but i don’t want arsenal to go down that road. There’s other ways to be successful.
Yes. All of them never believed they were bigger than the club. Something that can’t be said of Mbappe.
@Dan, I am interested to see how will Mbape fare in a club where he will be told what to do and all his demands ignored as they surely will. Will he flatter the tail and have a successful career or starting drama and end up like Neymar?
I don’t know why fans are willing to encourage / tolerate bad manners and behaviour from primadonna players.
People are prepared to tolerate players causing mayhem at a club as long as that player has some sort of celebrity status. Many will go as far as begging / bending the knee to shown how grateful, honoured, privileged and lucky they feel to have them at the club etc..
No wonder these players have egos as big as our universe. We as fans keep encouraging such behaviour. Players will keep misbehaving because they know they will get away with it due to sycophantic fans willing to swallow it all..
You ask yourself. Why does a player have to be abnoxious just because they are a superstar? Can’t they have some humility in the first places?
😊
I’ve personally never heard any Arsenal fan say they wouldn’t take Messi, but the likes of Ronaldo, Mbappe, Neymar etc, I have seen a lot of negative comments, and I think it’s easy to understand why.
One of the biggest issues MA inherited was player power. Something that was clearly playing a major role in our failings on the pitch.
MA and others have done wonders to get rid of that toxic element, which included having the balls to stick by his principles by getting rid of your captain and star striker mid season, because MA wasn’t willing to compromise on those said principles.
It was maybe a decision that somewhat divided opinion, but no one can deny that MA did it because he was thinking of the dressing room first, and that we’ve blossomed as a team now that there’s better harmony and discipline.
No one’s saying a top player wouldn’t add something to the team, but you really risk throwing away 4 years of hard work creating a culture based on hard work, discipline, and respect by signing certain big names.
There’s positive arrogance that Henry had on the pitch, but then there’s petulance which Ozil had, and what Ronaldo, Neymar and Mbappe have, and that’s why a large portion of their respective club fans dislike them.
Of course you can still win with a squad of individuals rather than a cohesive team unit, but I think where we are right now in our evolution, we’re better off avoiding the monster egos.
What is wonder in ripping off contracts?
??