How would each club vote if asked to void this season or not? Dan’s verdict…

The public line is that all the Premier League’s 20 clubs are committed to trying to finish the season. Only they know if contracts from sponsors, etc, means if there is a cut-off date as to when that is not possible any more. That will decide who and how much each club would appeal the decision to void this season or not.

Any decision will be based on money, but to some owners it can make just as much sense to say this season never happened – meaning you start in August where you finished in May 2019.

Apparently, the stakeholders accept that difficult decisions will be made, but it would take a further delay to consider giving up on the whole campaign and make this season null and void.

While though it’s all noble that owners are saying it’s not fair on Liverpool, etc, you don’t become a millionaire by not putting your own interests first. The majority of them couldn’t name you their left back, so don’t assume they care about the integrity of the game above money. For example, a Delia Smith could mean it when she says Liverpool deserve the title, Leicester deserve Europe, etc. The bottom line is asking her to tick a box that means Norwich are playing in the topflight next season. It would be financially irresponsible not too.

At the moment the rules are that a majority of 14 have to agree for any changes to happen. So, I reviewed all 20 clubs and predicted, if asked, would they veto or not veto to void this season…

Liverpool – No Void

Lawyers will fight every step of the way to ensure their hard work doesn’t count for nothing. It would take this virus getting more serious and lasting months (and the government making the choice for the Premiership) for them to turn their back on a first title in 30 years.

There is even talk that the other clubs might agree for them to be champions even if the season can’t be finished. But can you void every other position but 1st? I don’t think so.

City – Void

Void or non-void City would be in CL only if they are successful with their appeal to CAS. It comes down to how much they want to help Liverpool. It would be spiteful to base their vote on costing another side the title, and there does seem to be respect between the two clubs. Saying this campaign never happened though means technically they are still the Champions.

Leicester – No Void

Next to Liverpool, the Foxes would pay the best in the law profession to fight a decision which would cost them a place in Europe. There are no guarantees that Rodgers could match third again, especially with so many players who are of interest to their rivals. It would be harder to keep Maddison if you’re not in Champions League? At the very least they would want compensation.

Chelsea – Void

As things stand Chelsea are 4th but looking over their shoulder. If the season ends now, Frank Lampard gets another crack at Champions League, which is not certain if they have to play 9 more fixtures. Why take the chance?

Man United – No Void

Fans and owners might not agree, but I think a majority of fans accept another year in the Europa League if it meant Liverpool don’t win the title. Yet the Glazers will only think about the money, and financially it makes sense to try and catch Chelsea in 4th. Which European competition they are in will have further implications on who they can or cannot buy this summer.

Sheffield United – No Void

Back in August they would have voted for anything if it meant another year in the topflight and the TV contracts that entails. Yet they have done so well this is a once in a lifetime chance to qualify for Europe (they are 2 points off 4th if they win their game in hand). They showed with the Tevez affair that they will legally fight the League if they feel they are missing out on money. At that time, West Ham paid them out of court to silence them.

Spurs – Void

Same as Chelsea. Say we void this season and Spurs are back in Champions League – and can breathe a sigh of relief. With Harry Kane and Son injured it is unlikely they can put a run together to catch 4th unless they are fully recovered by the restart.

Arsenal – No Void

Listening to most gooners, they seem to think it would be funny to see Liverpool miss out on the title Yes, that would mean another year in the Europa League, but we have been in such a mess this season how many gooners believe we deserve to be in the Champions League?

If we win our game in hand, we will be 2 points off 5th which could be enough depending on City’s situation (although that game is at the Etihad). Try telling Stan Kroenke though to vote for a scenario where you don’t fight for a prize worth millions.

Burnley – Void

The Clarets will finish mid-table anyway. Why complicate the transfer market, delaying next season if you don’t need to. They are not going to kick up either way.

Palace – Void

Same reasons as Burnley

Everton – Void

If there was a way to stop Liverpool winning the title and having that banter over them for the summer and Everton voted against it, their fans would riot. It’s not like they have got anything to play for.

Newcastle – Void

Mike Ashley insisted on keeping Sports Direct open because it helped the public stay ‘fit‘, only closing stores when there was an outcry. In other words, he would do anything for money so of course he would vote to void this season when his club only have 35 points.

Southampton – Void

Maybe need one more win to stay up but why take that chance if you don’t need too?

Brighton – Void

Tip toeing towards safety

Looking at their fixtures, they might push more than most for the season to be finished.

West Ham – Void

Karen Brady has already announced what West Ham would vote for. She’s been criticised for it, but was she only saying what all her relegation rivals were thinking?

Watford – Void

If Villa win their game in hand, Watford are in the bottom three, so they would only be hurting themselves by insisting for the season to carry on.

Bournemouth – Void

Anyone in the bottom three stands to lose too much money to not accept the season being void.

Aston Villa – Void

Villa are one of the main reasons the idea of ending the season like it is complicated. If they win their game in hand, they are out of the bottom three. Their argument will be their fate is in their own hands so they will only accept any decision if it means they are in the topflight next year.

Norwich – Void

They are 6 points off safety, so this could be their best chance of not getting relegated.

VERDICT?

15-5 in favour of ending the season now and current positions void. At a push it could be 16-4 if Man United really want to hurt Liverpool.

Maybe a Burnley or Crystal Palace can be convinced they should play on?

