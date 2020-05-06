How would playing games for less than 90 minutes be fair?

Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but PFA chief Gordan Taylor’s idea that halves could last less than 45 minutes just seems like a change for the sake of it. Taylor will claim he’s simply looking after the players which is his job, yet sometimes you feel those off the pitch feel the need to change the rules just to justify their high salaries.

The Premier League seem willing to cut whatever corners to get the season started by the beginning of June, and then want to get it done as soon as possible.

With the majority of clubs having 9 League fixtures left the plan is that everyone plays every 3 days, meaning the domestic campaign (not including the FA Cup) completed in 27 days.

So, like the proposal for allowing more subs, this is a way to protect players from the fatigue of a hectic schedule (that’s the same players who have now been resting since the weekend of March 7th).

If you’re in Europe, you are used to playing either Tuesday/ Wednesday – Saturday – Tuesday/ Wednesday or Sunday – Thursday – Sunday, so you should be used to a packed calendar anyway.

We are in an era where a Klopp will disrespect the FA Cup even when Liverpool have a 20-point lead at the top just so his men can have a rest.

Of course, no one cares about fitness and stamina when it comes to travelling around the world to go on tour?

I still await any evidence where playing less times give you an advantage? If that were the case no one would ever win Doubles or Trebles.

Ronaldo has won 5 Champion Leagues, Messi 4. They didn’t do that by having weekends off.

A new generation should be taught the best momentum comes from the more you win, not people making excuses for you and wrapping you up in a comfort blanket.

Remember this would only be for a month, and I will never accept that an athlete couldn’t handle this having just had a rest.

Yet again though it’s greed by the clubs.

Owners wanting everything but not being willing to compromise. They want football to resume purely based on television contracts worth millions. Then though, it’s them who demand it get finished by July to meet UEFA deadlines and appease sponsors. Oh, and maybe they can squeeze in a quick tour to sell a few shirts? Why do we never care about fitness then?

So, when everyone does everything to be flexible there is concerns over avoiding injuries. To translate; that means they don’t want assets worth millions hurting their transfer value.

If you then said ‘okay let’s play once a week’ that wouldn’t be good enough either. They want everything on their terms without having to bend.

I defend the proposal of zero fans at empty stadiums. That’s something you have to tolerate if you want the sport to resume, that doesn’t quantify giving anyone an unfair advantage.

Making games less than 90 minutes would jeopardise the ‘integrity’ of the competition (that buzz word). How can it be fair for example that a Brighton beat an Arsenal over 90 minutes, yet a Norwich get the advantage of only having to face us for an hour?

Of course, we are more likely to get a result against Man City the less time you have to play them? Yet is that fair on those who had to play 90 minutes against them? And why? What’s the reason? So, players can get a rest?

We are willing to ignore hundreds of people dying a day so clubs get their millions, yet players playing every three days is barbaric? Just think about that.

Unlike Belgium, France and Holland we can’t simply accept that mass gatherings are dangerous. Yet players playing every three days, that’s the issue that’s unacceptable?

The game has got to be careful what message it is sending out?

We are only now trying to finish this season for them, not the fans, not the players, but for their bank balance. The least they can do is grin and bear it for a month?

