How would this realistic Arsenal XI fair in the 2022-23 campaign?

Arsenal are gearing up for another summer of spending, with much of the focus likely to be on bringing in a new central midfield, a forward who can play anywhere across the front three and an out-and-out striker.

While the squad no doubt needs bolstering, our current first-team squad has a lot of players who are more than deserving of keeping their place in the team, while the added year of experience should mean that they will only be better this year than they were in the last.

With both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both on course to leave at the end of their contracts in the coming weeks, our attack is where our priority is believed to lie, but we also believe that a back-up right-back, and a central midfielder is high on our wishlist also.

There is a whole host of names which we have been linked with in recent months, so we have picked out a few realistic options which we can see being brought in this summer who could well improve our starting line-up.

Ramdsale

Tomiyasu White Saliba Tierney

Partey McKennie

Martinelli Odegaard Saka

Richarlison/Osimhen

I’m a really big fan of both McKennie and Richarlison’s ability, even if the latter can make it really easy to hate him sometimes. Whether Gabriel stays or goes, Saliba is likely to pick up his fair share of minutes after Arteta admitted that he would be staying with the club going into the new season, and he could well prove to be an upgrade regardless.

Osimhen obviously represents a striker who could potentially take us to another level, while Richarlison could operate in any of the front four roles in the side, and could fill in as a false nine depending on the opponent.

On paper, this XI looks strong to me, and continuing from our fine work this season I could see us definitely improving on our 78 point tally and hopefully securing that illusive top-four spot.

Do you agree that adding Richarlison, McKennie and Osimhen would improve our starting XI before considering the added squad depth which will likely be added also?

Patrick

