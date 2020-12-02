How would you feel if you were Ozil’s employer?

Ozil is an absolute disgrace! by ThirdManJW
I have been wanting to pen this article for a while, and the timing now seems perfect, what with the “Ozil in” agenda ramping up again. As a business owner myself, I wanted to give an employer perspective on the whole situation.
There are some fans who defend Ozil, mainly on the basis that his exclusion from the squad was for non-footballing reasons, thus Arsenal were unfair to him. Whilst none of us will probably ever know the exact reason, what we can do is form our opinion based on other players at the club in the same situation. Sokratis, Guendouzi, and Saliba have also been excluded, for footballing reasons, whatever they may be. So, if these three can be dropped, including a very expensive, hot prospect in Saliba, why would it be any different with Ozil?
Ozil’s performances have been dead for years, and whether you agree or not with Arteta’s policy of hard work above anything else, Ozil clearly doesn’t fit into Arteta’s philosophy. Attitude wise, Ozil is also very petulant, not a team player, which I imagine doesn’t sit well with Arteta. So, one can understand why part of his exclusion is for footballing reasons.
The other part of Ozil’s absence is obviously for non-footballing reasons. Come the end of his contract, Ozil will have spent 8 years at Arsenal. Given his performances (only one really good season in 8), he is extremely lucky to have lasted that long at a top club. Even more lucky, was the insane contract he was given almost 3 years ago. I estimate that Ozil will have earned somewhere in the region of 100 million from Arsenal. When you include his transfer fee, the whole deal will have cost the club almost 150 million!
Now of course, money doesn’t equal happiness, and Arsenal have played a role in this debacle as well, but Ozil, and his fans, are completely ignoring how well he has been treated overall by the club. 100 million for the type of performances that we have been seeing, and the club aren’t being fair to Ozil? Really? Just from a monetary perspective, the club have been beyond kind to Ozil. That is essentially, charity! Even KDB doesn’t earn that, and he is levels above Ozil! I think we’d all love to be overpaid for not performing.
Money aside, we then have the issue of Ozil publicly dragging the club’s name through the mud. From the owner’s perspective, one can imagine that he’s spitting blood! He’s loyal to an underperforming employee, gives him money well beyond his performances, and this is the thanks he gets? Like I said, the owner/club have made mistakes as well, and none of us like Kroenke, but if we put ourselves in his shoes, how could he not be angry with Ozil?
Not only has Ozil been damaging the club’s reputation, he’s actually costing the club revenue as well with his contradictory political views, and constantly stirring the pot via social media, like some delinquent, immature 14-year-old! TV revenue is huge, even more so now that the fans aren’t around, so Ozil had to be punished for this. For Arteta’s sake, the club should have bought out Ozil’s contract, because it’s huge ongoing distraction, but that would have given Ozil the easy way out. All the money, and then he could start playing again.
I am glad the club are punishing him! He constantly plays the victim, both on and off the pitch, and has acted like a spoilt brat! In our entire 134-year history, I think he must have been our luckiest player, yet Ozil is so ungrateful! For too long, players like Ozil, and their agents, have acted badly to get what they want so it’s refreshing to see a club make a stand for once.
I put this to Ozil fans, specifically those who are business owners. If you were overly loyal to an underperforming employee, who you had made one of the highest earners in the world in their field, and that employee started damaging the reputation of your business, thus costing you money, how would you feel? As a business owner myself, I would feel utterly betrayed! To have that loyalty thrown back in your face, especially from someone who hasn’t been performing at the level required, would be a disgrace!
I cannot wait until we are free of the biggest financial flop in the history of English football!
ThirdManJW
Well I would fire him for slacking but Arsenal can’t, now can they? He didn’t want to put an effort, and he didn’t want to move elsewhere either. Logical solution was to freeze him out.
Now he probably wants to play well for his new, upcoming club next summer.
But Arsenal are 14th. Name one season that we were 14th while Ozil was playing?
Arsenal in fact all the Premier league teams have been paying absurd salaries for decades. How do blokes who kick a football around a couple of hours a week get ten times the salary of a brain surgeon? It’s mental. And some players eg half the Arsenal squad hardly play in the PL games because they are Championship players at best signed for huge fees and paid massive salaries on long term guaranteed contracts whether they are any good or not !!! Players should sign a 12 month contract with a base salary of 10 k p/w. They must play before being paid any more and be paid on a performance rating basis. The maximum weekly payment should be 30k p/w.
I think we’ve changed that with Gabriel when he was bought. I don’t think he’s on more than 50k a week.
The only thing that is a disgrace ,is this shitty Article
A midweek moan with no facts or substance
Facts. Ozil has created more chances for Arsenal In the last 18months, Still, and has barly kicked a ball.
Nobody in the squad can create like he can that’s why we gave him the huge contract then treat him like this, whatever way he has acted regarding his political views or not he didnt deserve that.
Yes he hasnt been great but not giving him a damn spot in the squad was completely stupid and immature. We gave him the the contract now swallow your damn pride and get him in for the last 6months because I guarantee he will make a difference as he will want to play to get a new contact elsewhere. Everyone could be a winner.
Use what we have because what we have been using isnt good enough and nowhere near Mesut talent.
Talk about karma when it’s the lack of creativity that is killing us and ironically its Mesut that’s the only person in the whole club who can do damage like that.
The way I see it looking from the outside in, everything Ozil is doing is within the rules and regulations as stipulated within his contract, if not he would have been gone, long time ago which tells me the club tried/tries to strong arm him out of the club which obviously is also not working. Ozil prior to his big contract he signed 3 years ago was a gem so was Sanchez, look what happened to him went to United and earned crazy money, he is now a part player at Inter is I am not mistaken and it looks like Auba is going down the same road. Lesson to be learned each player has a sell by date, if not enforced it can cost you dearly. It’s like buying a brand new car for the first few years it performs admirably but then it slowly starts to give problems until you cannot live with it anymore. We need to put our resources towards developing our youth instead of handing out player contract with crazy money