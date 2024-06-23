How would you like to see Arsenal’s starting XI after the transfer window?

Arsenal hopes to win the league next season, but have you ever imagined which starting 11 Mikel Arteta can rely on to get the job done? Well, if I were Arteta, there are two transfer deals I couldn’t afford to miss this summer.

The first deal is for Nico Williams. After seeing the Athletic Bilbao player dazzle in Spain’s 1-0 victory over Italy, his MotM performance in that game demonstrated why Arsenal’s recruitment team holds him in high regard. He reminds me of our Martinelli, with that width on the left and his willingness to rush at the defender at all times.

Aside from Williams, I’d like Martin Zubimendi to join. The Real Sociedad midfielder has the potential to elevate Arsenal’s performance. He might provide defensive security for Arsenal’s midfield, allowing Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice to express themselves and improve the team’s goal-scoring opportunities.

Of course, we still need to complete other moves, but these two are crucial, and they will undoubtedly form Arsenal’s strongest starting lineup next season. So, which is my strongest starting 11 that Mikel Arteta can rely on to lead Arsenal to victory after two close calls in the last two seasons?

I’d go with David Raya in goal.

In defence, I’d go for Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Jurrien Timber (at left back).

In midfield, I’d play Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard.

In attack, I’d play Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Nico Williams (on the left wing).

What do you think?

Daniel O

