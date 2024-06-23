How would you like to see Arsenal’s starting XI after the transfer window?

Arsenal hopes to win the league next season, but have you ever imagined which starting 11 Mikel Arteta can rely on to get the job done? Well, if I were Arteta, there are two transfer deals I couldn’t afford to miss this summer.
The first deal is for Nico Williams. After seeing the Athletic Bilbao player dazzle in Spain’s 1-0 victory over Italy, his MotM performance in that game demonstrated why Arsenal’s recruitment team holds him in high regard. He reminds me of our Martinelli, with that width on the left and his willingness to rush at the defender at all times.
Aside from Williams, I’d like Martin Zubimendi to join. The Real Sociedad midfielder has the potential to elevate Arsenal’s performance. He might provide defensive security for Arsenal’s midfield, allowing Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice to express themselves and improve the team’s goal-scoring opportunities.
Of course, we still need to complete other moves, but these two are crucial, and they will undoubtedly form Arsenal’s strongest starting lineup next season. So, which is my strongest starting 11 that Mikel Arteta can rely on to lead Arsenal to victory after two close calls in the last two seasons?
I’d go with David Raya in goal.
In defence, I’d go for Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Jurrien Timber (at left back).
In midfield, I’d play Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard.
In attack, I’d play Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Nico Williams (on the left wing).
What do you think?
Daniel O
We need a natural left back like Mendes of Portugal but unfortunately he is on big money with PSG and they are unlikely to sell him.Timber is not a left back, inverted or otherwise, but he is a very fine defender who is adept at RB and right centre back.He has the skills and pace to do well as a DM where he did play for Ajax on occasion.As for Williams he is highly impressive but seems to be reluctant to leave AB.The same problem applies with Zubimendi and RS so the two Spaniards are unlikely to be with Arsenal next season.
I think Gutierrez from Girona is a natural left back who should be available for €30m. He would add width to our left side when Martinelli isn’t playing. Next up would be a replacement for Partey. First choice is Fenkie, with Bruno a close second. Finishing with Wirtz would be my absolute dream XI, but I understand this might be unrealistic.
Raya – White, Saliba, Gabriel, Gutierrez – Odegaard, Frenkie/Bruno, Rice – Saka, Havertz, Wirtz/Trossard/Martinelli
Raya
Kimmich gab saliba white
Ode d.luiz/tchouameni rice
Saka havertz martinelli
Raya
WHITE,SALIBA, GAB, KADIOGLU
BRUNO/ONANA, RICE,ODEGARD
SAKA, GYOKERES/ OSIMHEN,MARINELLI/ N. WILLIAM