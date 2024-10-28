How would you rate Mikel Merino’s performance against Liverpool

That goal and performance will go a long way in helping Merino to settle down at the club.

Arsenal failed to get back to winning ways against Liverpool after leading twice in what was a pretty entertaining draw at the Emirates yesterday. We led twice in the first half thanks to goals from the returning Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino, however it wasn’t enough to see us claim all three points that was absolutely vital to keep pace with the top two.

However we can’t dwell too much on the negatives, especially considering we had a few positives in the game to look at, one of them being the performance of Mikel Merino in the middle of the park. Mind you he wasn’t the best player for us outright, but considering what he has been facing recently, he did a very good job.

The Spaniard has had a fairly difficult start to life in North London so far. Firstly in one of his first training sessions with the club he sustained a shoulder injury that kept him out for a few weeks, before coming back and receiving a little bit of criticism and doubt from the Arsenal faithful over his performances against Bournemouth and Shakhtar Donetsk recently.

Arsenal fans weren’t impressed at all with his performance in those two games and some went as far as saying there isn’t any “special” about him. However his performance against Liverpool yesterday will surely win over some his critics.

He did start off shaky, nearly gifting Salah the opener after failing the control a pass in his own half, but he only grew into the game from then on, before going on to have a really decent game for the Gunners.

Besides scoring our second the Spaniard also had:

47 touches

3 tackles

2 interceptions

4 Aerials won

5× possession won

14 final third passes

And 1 chance created.

In what was his best performance in an Arsenal shirt so far. This will surely help his confidence after some criticism, as well as helping him to continue his settling process at the club!

What did you make of his performance gooners?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

