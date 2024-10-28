How would you rate Mikel Merino’s performance against Liverpool

That goal and performance will go a long way in helping Merino to settle down at the club.
Arsenal failed to get back to winning ways against Liverpool after leading twice in what was a pretty entertaining draw at the Emirates yesterday. We led twice in the first half thanks to goals from the returning Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino, however it wasn’t enough to see us claim all three points that was absolutely vital to keep pace with the top two.
However we can’t dwell too much on the negatives, especially considering we had a few positives in the game to look at, one of them being the performance of Mikel Merino in the middle of the park. Mind you he wasn’t the best player for us outright, but considering what he has been facing recently, he did a very good job.
The Spaniard has had a fairly difficult start to life in North London so far. Firstly in one of his first training sessions with the club he sustained a shoulder injury that kept him out for a few weeks, before coming back and receiving a little bit of criticism and doubt from the Arsenal faithful over his performances against Bournemouth and Shakhtar Donetsk recently.
Arsenal fans weren’t impressed at all with his performance in those two games and some went as far as saying there isn’t any “special” about him. However his performance against Liverpool yesterday will surely win over some his critics.
He did start off shaky, nearly gifting Salah the opener after failing the control a pass in his own half, but he only grew into the game from then on, before going on to have a really decent game for the Gunners.
Besides scoring our second the Spaniard also had:
47 touches
3 tackles
2 interceptions
4 Aerials won
5× possession won
14 final third passes
And 1 chance created.
In what was his best performance in an Arsenal shirt so far. This will surely help his confidence after some criticism, as well as helping him to continue his settling process at the club!
What did you make of his performance gooners?
KENNETH BENJAMIN.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I think he is still adapting to life in the prem
Done pretty well considering the circumstances
Him and DR put up a decent wall in from of the back 4
Will only get better
Onwards and upwards
The Spaniard had shaky start to life in the premier league, his none involvement in preseason couple with the absence of captain Odegaard a player he knew well from their playing days at Real Sociedad didn’t help.
But this is the premier league, not all players will take to the premier league like duck to water, The Italian Calafiori is an exception.
Having said that, after that shaky start he did grow into the game and may have a quited himself admirably
He grew into the game and you can see what he is about. Definitely will be better, more games he plays. Eventually when Partey has gone, he will be a good replacement. Different style but played well with Rice yesterday. Our midfield, like our defence is sorted. I think Arteta can rotate with confidence, if he has any.Probably need a striker next on the list. Like what I am seeing, with Merino so far.
I can’t but give Merino some credit in the first halve against Liverpool., He dominated the midfield with Rice and both combined to score the second goal. And considering it was his first full game, he will surely adapt to Arsenal pattern and get better the signs are obvious.
Imo his defensive ability is better than Pathey and he is dangerous in the box. But Pathey after Odegard is very good at passes and dictating the game. It seem imo with time, Rice will return to No6 while Merino will play No8 probably when
Mr dependable Odegard returns. Morino is a threat in the box and is left footed he could help Matinelli with goal scoring passes.
With a fully fit squad he doesn’t get in at present.
Partey has been the midfielder we all expected when he first signed. Bossing the midfield, defending, being an all around pain to the opposition.
Merino has talent and a definite spark, but he will have to play his way into this midfield; no easy task with Rice, Partey, and Odegaard as your fellow midfielders.