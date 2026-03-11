How Xabi Alonso recommended Arsenal man to Mikel Arteta

Xabi Alonso worked closely with Piero Hincapie during their time together at Bayer Leverkusen, and the defender played an important role in the success the team achieved under the Spanish manager.

Hincapie developed significantly during those seasons, helping Leverkusen build a strong defensive structure and contributing to one of the most impressive periods in the club’s history. The team even managed to go an entire domestic football season without suffering a defeat, a remarkable achievement that highlighted the quality of the squad and the influence of players such as Hincapie.

When Arsenal showed interest in signing the Ecuadorian defender last summer, manager Mikel Arteta wanted to gather more information about the player before completing the move. Given Alonso’s experience of working with Hincapie for multiple seasons, he was the ideal person to provide insight into the defender’s qualities and mentality.

Arsenal’s Pursuit of Hincapie

Arsenal identified Hincapie as one of the most promising defenders in European football and made a determined effort to bring him to the Emirates. Despite being aware that competition for places would be intense at the Premier League club, the defender was eager to embrace a new challenge and agreed to the move.

Since arriving in North London, Hincapie has quickly become an important member of the squad. His performances have helped strengthen Arsenal’s defensive options as the club continues to compete at the highest level domestically and in Europe.

His combative style of play and determination make him a difficult opponent for attacking players. Those characteristics were exactly what Arteta hoped to add to his squad when the club decided to pursue the transfer.

Arteta on Alonso’s Description

Arteta has now revealed that he spoke with Alonso before the deal was finalised to gain a better understanding of the defender’s personality and approach to the game.

As quoted by the Metro, Arteta said:

‘When I spoke to Xabi just before we were going to sign him, I said if you have to describe him in one word, what would you use, and he said, “He’s a warrior.”

‘He will play through brick walls for you and he’s one of the most competitive players that I have had.

‘He’s come into the Premier League after surgery and a difficult start without a pre-season, and when you see him around his team mates and competing on the pitch, it’s like he’s been here for 10 years.’