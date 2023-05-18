How Xhaka’s wife is pushing for him to leave the Emirates

Granit Xhaka is close to leaving Arsenal for Bayer Leverkusen, with the German side confident they will sign the Gunners midfielder when the term ends.

They are reportedly willing to offer him a deal worth up to four years, an offer he will not get at the Emirates if Arsenal wants to extend his contract.

Xhaka is an important player for Mikel Arteta and seems prepared to remain at the Emirates if the Gunners offer him a new deal, but reports say his wife is pushing for them to move to Germany and Goal.com has explained more.

The report says his wife, Leonita, originally from Germany, met the Swiss star when he played in the Bundesliga and is eager to return home.

This desire played a crucial role in making Xhaka speak to Leverkusen, and he likes the role Xabi Alonso has prepared for him at the club from next season.

Xhaka has served us well in the seven years he has spent at the club and probably should leave now.

The fee we earn from his departure will help us land a much younger player and we believe the midfielder will also be happy to return to Germany, making this a win-win.

