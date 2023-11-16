Howard Webb insists VAR was right to allow Newcastle goal to stand

VAR chief Howard Webb has defended the decision to allow Newcastle United’s goal against Arsenal to stand. The Gunners suffered a 1-0 loss to the Magpies, with Anthony Gordon scoring the decisive goal. However, there was controversy as there appeared to be a foul on Gabriel and questions over whether the ball went out of play.

The decision prompted criticism from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, and the club released a statement expressing frustration with decisions consistently going against them incorrectly.

Nevertheless, Howard Webb has supported the referee and VAR’s decision, insisting that the process was correct.

Speaking on the ‘Match Officials Mic’d Up’ program, as quoted by the Daily Mail, Webb stated, ‘The VAR went through that diligently and identified no clear evidence to intervene to overturn the goal. The process was correct. It was an unusual situation with three aspects for the VAR to check whether the on-field decision of goal should be overturned.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We did not expect Webb to support our claims after VAR had reviewed the footage for that long.

Perhaps their angle was different from what we had because we could all see that Gabriel was fouled in the build-up.

