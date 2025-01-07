Howe is preparing Newcastle to stay alert and cause Arsenal problems

Eddie Howe is determined to win the Carabao Cup, and Arsenal stands between his team and a place in the final of the competition. Both teams will meet in the semi-final today in London, and Howe is fully aware that it will be a challenging match.

Arsenal, a bigger club, is enjoying a much stronger position in the Premier League, which has led many to expect them to come out on top in this first leg. However, Howe insists that his team must work hard to earn the victory they are chasing, as Newcastle United will not make it easy for them.

The Magpies are on an impressive run of form and boast several talented players, meaning Arsenal cannot afford to underestimate them. Howe understands the difficulty of the task ahead and is determined to make life uncomfortable for the Gunners. He wants his team to push Arsenal and make them sweat throughout the match.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Howe emphasised the importance of the game for his side and the level of performance required to succeed. As quoted by Arsenal Media, he said: “This is an important game for us. We need to be at our absolute best, a high-level game. There is a lot at stake for us. We’ve got to be really good off the ball and solid defensively. We’ve got to cause Arsenal problems the other way. I don’t think we should overthink it, we just need to get that mix right. Let’s try and continue the good performances we’ve given recently and try and win the game.”

Newcastle United has worked hard to reach this stage, and Howe made it clear that they have no intention of making things easy for their opponents. He added: “Newcastle has not come this far to make life easy for us, so we expect a very tough game, but we must also show that we want to win.”

With the pressure mounting and the stakes high, Howe and his players will be hoping to deliver a solid performance and take a step closer to a place in the final. They know they will have to battle all the way, but their belief in their abilities is strong as they prepare for this crucial encounter.