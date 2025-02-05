Howe urges Newcastle fans to create a ‘formidable environment’ against Arsenal

Newcastle United hold a 2-0 advantage in the Carabao Cup semi-final ahead of the second leg against Arsenal this evening.

The Gunners put in a poor performance in the first leg and paid a heavy price by losing at home, leaving them with a mountain to climb in Newcastle. Arsenal will need to redeem themselves if they are to have any hope of progressing to the final.

Newcastle have performed well in the competition in recent seasons and will be eager to go one step further after losing in the final in 2023. This year, they are in strong form, and if there were any doubts about their quality, their impressive first-leg win would have turned most sceptics into believers.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are desperate for new trophies and have worked hard to reach this stage of the competition. Having been in fine form before this game, they will be looking to defeat their opponents at St James’ Park, but that task will not be easy.

The Gunners will need to improve significantly, and Newcastle fans have been urged to make their home ground a fortress for the visitors. Ahead of the match, Eddie Howe spoke to the club’s website, stressing the importance of the supporters’ role in creating an intimidating atmosphere:

“We are going to need to engage all our supporters in our energy, body language and every power we possess to involve them in the game because we need to make this a formidable environment for our opponent. We need to create positive energy between us and it is our duty to do that.”

With a date with destiny today, Newcastle’s players must maintain their strong form and secure another big win. The atmosphere at St James’ Park will be crucial, and the Magpies will hope to see their supporters behind them every step of the way.

It will be up to Arsenal to quieten down the Geordies as soon as they possibly can.