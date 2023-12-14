Video: Arsenal 3-3 Tottenham Women – Highlights of 6 goal thriller plus penalties

What a game it was last night at Meadow Park! Arsenal Women had never lost to Tottenham before, but they had to come back from a goal down THREE TIMES last night.

Jessica Naz scored twice for Spurs and Martha Thomas netted another, but Stina Blackstenius, Frida Maanum and Laia Codina’s first ever Arsenal goal all cancelled them out to make us level each time.

Because both sides had won their previous two games in the Conti Cup they were sharing top spot in the Group, but Arsenal ended up going to the top thanks to winning the penalty shoot out 4-3 and gaining the extra point.

Tottenham came close but still no banana, and the Gunners will put them back in their place at the weekend when we face them in the WSL…

Michelle Maxwell

