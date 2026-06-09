Huge blow with Arsenal man set to miss World Cup

Jurrien Timber has been replaced in the Netherlands squad for the 2026 World Cup as he did not recover from injury in time to feature in the competition.

Timber was a surprise inclusion in the final Netherlands squad because he had been injured for several months, but he may have given his manager assurances that he would be fit for the tournament.

Ronald Koeman added him to the group, hoping he would prove his fitness in the Champions League final, which he did. However, playing in that match may have caused more harm than good for the defender.

Injury setback and squad change

According to The Sun, he has now aggravated his injury and will miss the tournament, forcing the Netherlands to call up a replacement.

The report claims he will be sidelined for some time and is not expected to return before the tournament begins, which is why the Netherlands have decided to remove him from their squad and replace him with a fully fit player.

Focus on recovery and Arsenal hopes

Timber will now focus on his recovery and hopes to be ready to play for Arsenal when the new season begins, starting with the Community Shield, as he remains one of the key players at the Emirates.

His absence is a setback for both club and country, but there is optimism that he will return strongly once fully recovered and continue to play an important role for both sides.

The situation will be closely monitored by both Arsenal and the Netherlands national team staff, as Timber’s fitness remains crucial for their respective ambitions. His ability to recover fully and return to consistent form will be important in determining his impact in the coming season. Supporters will hope that the defender can overcome this setback and re-establish himself quickly once he returns to full training and match action, providing stability and quality in defence when required.

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