Huge crowds expected as Arsenal dream of a two trophy parade in Islington

Arsenal supporters already know the date.

The club have confirmed that the Premier League title parade will take place on 31 May, with celebrations set to roll through Islington after the Gunners ended their 22-year wait to become champions of England.

(For full confirmed parade details, read our earlier piece here:

<a href=”https://www.justarsenal.com/arsenal-set-date-for-trophy-parade-after-clinching-epl-crown/415488″>Arsenal set date for trophy parade after clinching EPL crown</a>)

But while supporters are already preparing scarves, songs and celebrations, Mikel Arteta appears to have something even bigger in mind.

One trophy would be historic.

Two would be unforgettable.

Huge Crowds Expected As Islington Prepares

Reports on social media have suggested enormous crowds could descend on Islington for Arsenal’s title parade on 31 May, although official attendance estimates have not yet been confirmed.

Arsenal and Islington Council have warned supporters to expect significant disruption and large numbers throughout the borough as celebrations take over North London. The club has confirmed the parade will begin at 2pm and take place the day after the Champions League Final.

Huge crowds are expected to line the streets of Islington, with supporters travelling from across the UK and beyond to celebrate Arsenal’s first Premier League title in 22 years, although no official attendance figure has yet been released.

That timing is what has added another layer of excitement.

Because if Arsenal can overcome PSG in Budapest on 30 May, celebrations could become something even more memorable.

Premier League Secured, But One More Dream Remains

Nobody inside the club will want to look too far ahead.

The Premier League title deserves its own moment.

But supporters will not stop dreaming.

Arteta has already spoken about celebrating properly before immediately refocusing on what comes next, and that next challenge is the biggest European night Arsenal have faced in a generation.

An Islington parade carrying one trophy would already become one of the greatest days in modern Arsenal history.

Add the Champions League into the mix?

That becomes the kind of day supporters talk about for decades.

For now though, there is still work to do.

First comes Crystal Palace.

Then comes the trophy lift.

Then comes Paris Saint-Germain.

What do you think Gooners, if Arsenal beat PSG, would a two-trophy parade become the greatest day in the club’s modern history?

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