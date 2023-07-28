Huge gap between Liverpool and Arsenal in race for Belgian youngster

Romeo Lavia is set to depart Southampton before the closure of the transfer window, and Arsenal was initially seen as the frontrunner to sign the talented young midfielder. However, Arsenal has been active in this transfer window, making significant signings such as Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber, which has put them in a position where they need to sell players before making further additions to their squad.

Mikel Arteta is focused on building a strong and competitive team that can maintain the high standards set in the previous season, and Lavia is seen as a player who can contribute positively to the squad’s dynamics.

Despite Arsenal’s early interest, Independent Sport reveals that Liverpool has now taken the lead in the race for Romeo Lavia’s signature. The departure of midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho has reportedly made Liverpool more determined in their pursuit of the former Manchester City prodigy.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lavia is a fine young midfielder, but he is not as good as Rice and Havertz and we expect both men to make a more significant impact on our team.

Liverpool’s interest will drive up the price for Lavia and we do not need to get involved in a bidding war for his signature.

If he remains available at the end of this season, that might be the best time for us to add him to our squad.

