Huge potential boost for Arsenal ahead of Villarreal clash

Alexandre Lacazette and Kieran Tierney both returned to full training with the rest of the Arsenal squad yesterday, just two days before our all-important Europa League semi-final clash.

The Gunners will play host to Villarreal on Thursday knowing they need to overturn a 2-1 deficit to reach the final of the competition, which could be their second final in three years.

We welcomed back Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and David Luiz to the squad last week after absences, before losing the latter to a hamstring injury at the weekend, while Laca and Tierney still hadn’t trained with the team.

The pair could well be in contention for Thursday however, after both were spotted in full training, as pictured on Arsenal.com.

While either being back to 100% would be a huge boost to our team, I can’t help but believe that the Scotsman would bring the most balance.

Granit Xhaka has come into question after filling in at left-back in recent weeks, while Tierney has already shown in his short time at Arsenal that he is amongst the best in his position in the division.

This news certainly has added more anticipation for the tie, with more confidence that our side will overturn the deficit.

Could Laca be just as important to clinching the win on Thursday as Tierney?

Patrick