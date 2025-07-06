Huge update from Romano on Arsenal and Gyokeres

Arsenal have finally made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Viktor Gyökeres, as the club pushes to strengthen their attack during this transfer window. The Gunners have been searching for a prolific striker and have now taken a significant step forward in their effort to sign the Swedish forward from Sporting Club.

Gyökeres has been actively seeking a move away from the Portuguese club and has shown a strong desire to join Arsenal. His impressive form over the last two seasons has placed him among the most productive strikers in world football, with contributions exceeding 100 goals across that period.

Arsenal and Gyökeres Reach Agreement

According to Fabrizio Romano via X, the striker has reached an agreement with Arsenal on personal terms for a five-year contract. While an agreement between the clubs has not yet been finalised, this development represents a key milestone in the transfer process. Arsenal are now expected to open direct negotiations with Sporting Club to complete the deal.

The Gunners had also been in talks to sign Benjamin Sesko earlier in the window, but were unable to reach an agreement with RB Leipzig. With that move off the table, Arsenal shifted their focus entirely to Gyökeres, and they appear to be close to securing their primary target.

Sporting Set for Talks as Arsenal Close In

Sporting Club have yet to formally agree to Arsenal’s approach, but with the player already aligned with Arsenal, there is optimism that discussions will progress quickly. Arsenal hope Sporting will facilitate the move without unnecessary complications, especially given Gyokeres’ clear desire to leave.

For Arsenal, this could prove to be one of the most important signings of the summer. The addition of a striker with Gyokeres’ output and consistency would significantly bolster their attacking options ahead of a season in which the club will once again compete on multiple fronts.

This breakthrough underscores the ambition Arsenal continue to show in the transfer market and highlights their intent to close the gap at the top of the Premier League.

