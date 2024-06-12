Huge wages could keep Tierney at Arsenal beyond this summer

Kieran Tierney is looking for a new club after he returned from his loan spell at Real Sociedad this summer.

Arsenal hoped the Spanish club would make the move permanent, but they never did and he is now expected to find a new club to join again this summer.

He is out of the first team plans at the Emirates and because he struggles to play an inverted role, it is almost impossible for him to remain at the Emirates.

The Gunners are looking to ensure he joins another club soon, but there is a shortage of takers and the only team considering a transfer for him is Celtic.

Tierney would also be open to making an emotional return to Celtic, but they cannot afford Arsenal’s asking price and a report on Football Insider says his huge wages could also scupper the move.

Celtic cannot pay as much money as Arsenal pays to Tierney in wages, which could be a big problem.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If Celtic remains Tierney’s only option and they want to sign him on loan, we have to give in and cover some of his wages.

His value would be preserved if he plays often next term and that will not happen at the Emirates because we have better players in his role.

