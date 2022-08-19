Hull City boss confirms deal for highly-rated Arsenal wonderkid

Arsenal fans have not been impressed with the Gunners allowing Omari Hutchinson to go to Chelsea as he was one of the brightest prospects in the Arsenal Academy, and now it has been revealed that the equally exciting Salah Oulad M’Hand has now gone to Hull City.

Mikel Arteta included Salah Oulad M’Hand in his senior squad against Leeds last season, and the boss spoke highly of the youngster’s ability. “[We are] rewarding him – for what he does every day in training and the games that he’s playing, for his attitude and the quality he has – he totally deserves to be with us,”

But it would appear that the youngster now prefers to go to a club where he can play regularly, and the one year loan also includes an option for Hull to buy him outright next summer.

The Hull City manager Shota Arveladze is very pleased that Arsenal fans are unimpressed with letting him leave. “This is a good message when Arsenal fans are not happy to let him go,” Arveladze told Hull Live.

“It’s an opportunity for him, it’s an opportunity for us to create more and it’s a good chance for both sides. It’s also a good chance for Arsenal to give the player a chance to play many games and give us the possibilities and options to use the more creative players in the team, we’ll play him in the hope he’ll create more for us.”

Arveladze admitted that he would like Salah to settle in before throwing him in at the deep end. “We will see,” he said. “It’s so difficult. Everyone can play three games in a week but numbers four, five and six are the most important ones. We know the boy hasn’t played yet but he has talent, he’s smart enough, he has a good background and we will not put him at risk.

“We will try to speak to him, to get him the momentum where he can show himself.”

If things don’t work out then we may see Salah return to the club next summer, but if he is successful, as we all expect, then this is probably the time to say goodbye to yet another very promising prospect….

