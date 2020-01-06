Humble Mikel Arteta praises ‘impact’ of backroom staff on Arsenal players

According to the Mirror, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised the ‘impact’ of Arsenal’s backroom staff on the players, the Spaniard insisted that they are ‘very, very important’.

Arteta insisted that the ‘leadership’ at the club, has to come from a lot of people that are working behind the scenes at the London Colney training ground.

There’s no doubt that having an effective backroom team can be instrumental to a team’s success, the people at the club will certainly need to work in unison if they are to help take the Gunners back to the top in the near future.

Here’s what Arteta had to say on Arsenal’s backroom team:

“The staff are very, very important,”

“The players don’t live alone at the training ground, they are constantly interacting with a lot of people in the staff.”

“Their feedback, their mood, the way they transmit their ideas and talk to them has a lot of impact, much more sometimes than just players talking to players.”

“The leadership, sometimes, has to come from a lot of people in that building.”

It’s great to see a manager of a top club praising the importance of the those that work tirelessly at the training ground.

Considering how important the backroom staff are in maintaining a positive environment around a club – it’s almost disrespectful to see how often their impact is overshadowed.

The fact that Arteta spent some time to praise the club’s staff just goes to show how selfless the Spaniard is and further reiterates just how much he loves the north London outfit from top to bottom.

Arteta has won one, drawn one and lost one of his first three games in charge of the Gunners, our massive 2-0 victory against rivals Manchester United can hopefully prove to be a turning point in our otherwise lacklustre season.