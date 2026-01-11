“Humble guy” Roy Keane says Arsenal man is one of the best in the world

Roy Keane has been impressed with the performances Declan Rice has delivered since becoming an Arsenal player. The Gunners broke their transfer record to bring the midfielder to the Emirates, and he has since established himself as one of the standout performers in the Premier League.

Rice has shown leadership both on and off the pitch, and Arsenal feel fortunate to have him as a central figure in their squad. At the start of the season, some supporters believed he should be named club captain, although the midfielder was keen to support Martin Odegaard and the leadership structure already in place.

Expectations at Arsenal

Rice is frequently mentioned whenever discussions turn to world-class players, but there remains an expectation that he must win trophies at Arsenal to fully justify his status. He previously lifted the Conference League during his time at West Ham, but his significant transfer fee has naturally increased expectations at his current club.

This season could provide that opportunity, with Arsenal competing across multiple fronts and showing signs of being genuine contenders. Rice’s influence in midfield has been evident, with his ability to control games, contribute defensively, and add attacking threat becoming increasingly important to the team’s success.

Keane’s Assessment

Keane believes Rice is already operating at the highest level. Speaking via the Metro, he said, ‘He seems a pretty humble guy, but he’s also got a bit of confidence about him, you need a little bit of an ego to play for a big club.’

The former Manchester United captain continued, ‘You look at his career and he obviously did a brilliant job for West Ham and now at Arsenal he’s surrounded by better players.’

Keane also highlighted how Rice’s role has evolved, saying, ‘His role has changed a bit, he’s getting forward a lot more. We always thought he had goals in him because his technique is that good and he’s a smart player.’

Concluding his assessment, Keane added, ‘Is he one of the top players in the world now? I do think he is, given what he’s doing at Arsenal and of course with England as well. A lot of plaudits to Declan, I think he’s a top player and makes the players around him better as well.’

As Arsenal push for silverware, Rice’s performances could prove decisive in defining both his season and his standing among the game’s elite.