Humble Martinelli makes the difference against City and says Arsenal can now “kick on”

Arsenal were eager to turn the tide against Manchester City, as we hadn’t secured a league victory against them since 2015. In the absence of our starboy Bukayo Saka, we were in need of a standout performer. That’s where Gabriel Martinelli stepped in.

Even though he came on as a substitute, the £6 million signing under Unai Emery showcased why we believed he owned the left wing at times last season. While Leandro Trossard once hinted at being a reliable left-wing player for us, his lack of impact in the first half of the game raised doubts about his ability to rise to the occasion.

Arteta’s decisive move to replace Trossard with Martinelli proved to be a stroke of brilliance, ultimately clinching the game for us. Arteta was visibly impressed with Martinelli’s determination to play in this high-stakes match against the defending champions, especially considering he had only completed Saturday’s training session. “Martinelli, nobody thought that he could be available today to play, and yesterday he turns up and said, ‘I’m ready if you need me.’ That’s the mentality that we want at the club,” remarked Arteta, as per Arsenal.com.

Although Martinelli rightfully received all the accolades for his role in our victory, he was quick to emphasize that it was a collective effort. Speaking on Sky Sports, he stated, “I am not the man. I think everyone has a part in this victory. I scored the goal, but it was the whole team and, the staff, and everyone. I am happy, and the team is too.”

He went on to say, “It gives more confidence [to us]. We know our potential and how tough it is to play against them. Today, we beat them, and it gives us more confidence to kick on.”

Indeed, it was a team effort, with Thomas Partey, Tomiyasu, and Kai Havertz all playing crucial roles in the buildup to the goal.

Darren N

—————————————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…